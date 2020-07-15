In 1922, when the Ellensburg Noon Rotary Club was formed, its first community project was to find a suitable location for the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo. Rotarians led the Parks and Fairgrounds Committee that purchased and developed the fair and rodeo property.
Continuing in that tradition, working with the Kittitas County Event Center, Rotary’s latest project is to install pavers in a high pedestrian thoroughfare between the Teanaway (Main Fair Exhibit Hall) and Umtanum (4-H Hall) Buildings, according to a news release from the Noon Rotary Club.
The area will harbor between 1,200-1,600 pavers. The cost of the project is estimated at $32,000. Rotary District 5060 has awarded the Ellensburg Noon Rotary Club a $10,000 grant from the Rotary Foundation to help defray the cost. The remaining expenditure of the project will be funded by engraved paver sales. All Seasons Contracting has been hired to transform the old mulch bark nuggets into a visually appealing work of art. Midstate Monuments out of Yakima will be in charge of engraving the pavers with whatever captivates the procurer.
The pavers are $100 each which includes 2-lines of an inscription on the paver. The projected completion date for this project is mid-August 2020. If you or someone you know would like to take part in this endeavor or have additional questions, please reach out to Deb Wells at 719-330-6363 or Diana Tasker at 509-929-1216.