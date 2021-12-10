Northwest musicians remember local bassist Frank Johnson By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Longtime Ellensburg bassist Frank Johnson was tragically killed in a freeway accident in New Mexico on Dec. 3. Courtesy photo Frank Johnson recently played with longtime friend and musician Rob Fraser. Rob Fraser photo The Kittitas Valley lost a good one with the death of longtime bassist Frank Johnson, who played with Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs, DiTomaso and British Racing Green to name a few. Rob Fraser photo Star Anna and Laughing Dog included, from left Justin Davis, Star Anna, Frank Johnson and Travis Yost. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “If there's a rock ‘n’ roll heaven, well you know they’ve got a hell of a band,“There's a spotlight waiting no matter who you are ‘cause everybody’s got a song to sing, everyone’s a star,“If you believe in forever, then life is just a one-night stand …” The Righteous Brothers were of course singing about the loss of iconic musical legends like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison and others that passed before their time.LOCAL LEGENDThe Kittitas Valley added one more to that list with the death of longtime bassist Frank Johnson, who played with Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs, DiTomaso and British Racing Green to name a few.But unlike rock stars of his generation that flamed out under the “Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll,” lifestyle, Johnson was 30-plus years sober when he was tragically killed in a freeway accident near Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Dec. 3.The 1968 Ellensburg High School graduate had made the necessary lifestyle changes to stop and stay stopped, and kept on playing the music of his generation well into the 21st century.Johnson’s family is hosting a candlelight memorial gathering on Dec. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Frank’s place at 11061 Highway 10.He was a thinker, a dreamer and a music man, and as part of his “5 Wishes” list, he specified that in lieu of a funeral service, he wanted friends and family hold a big party with a live band. So, fans can look forward to dancing to the celebration of life sometime in the spring or summer.REMEMBERANCE“It’d be unforgivable to miss that (the party),” said Ellensburg/Seattle guitar phenom Justin Davis, who played with Johnson in Star Anna the Laughing Dogs, said with a laugh. “He was just a couple years younger than my dad. But Frank was a giant, a pillar and it’s shocking he’s gone.”Johnson, 70, just released a CD called “Bear Songs,” which contained six songs he wrote himself. He had planned to build a recording studio, following a road map for Phase II of his life when it ended so tragically on that New Mexico highway last week.His day job was painting houses. He eventually got into high-end tile work, but his passion was music and he was in fact – a music man. Like the road to where the music takes you, he was generous with his time, playing bass in a number of Pacific Northwest bands.MUSIC MANBands like The Greasewood City Ramblers, The Torpedoes, One Hand Clapping, Scargill, Party Line and Waxy Maxy.He reached a certain regional notoriety with Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs and played with Ellensburg session guitarist Al Kaatz in DiTomaso. He was also a member of British Racing Green and Curtis Moore and the Honest Crooks.“Frank was a force of nature. Larger than life. He was woven into my history, a part of my life before I was even born,” Star Anna said on her Facebook post. “When I was a teenager, beginning to play guitar and write songs, he offered a hand to play bass, to form a band, to broaden my reach. It wasn’t always easy. He could be so difficult, but he loved me and believed in me. He entrusted me with his beautiful guild acoustic guitar.“So many of my early songs, especially those on ‘Crooked Path,’ were written on that guild. His van became home to The Laughing Dogs during our first tours. We butted heads often. I was younger, I was drinking, he knew better. In a lot of ways, he probably did. I’m deeply grateful from the bottom of my heart for every lesson learned, every battle fought, every experience shared. I know that despite our struggles, he always had my back. He was a pivotal player in the path I took, and the person I am today.” THE BEAT GOES ON“Garey Williams and Frank were in a band called the Poison Frogs of Panama in Ellensburg in the mid-90s. They were great. And now both Frank and Garey are gone,” said Laughing Dogs drummer Travis Yost, who lived with Johnson for three years after moving back to Ellensburg. “That was my introduction to Frank. He was super generous, anything you needed. He had a big heart. He had sobered up and made a lot of changes in his life.“Frank was ‘the guy’ to first realize that Star had something and he became Uncle Frank and part of her family. He helped get her going. I saw Frank and Star play a show together with a guy named (guitarist) Corey Dosch, and it moved me so much I went up to Frank afterwards and I said I’m your drummer now. That was the beginning of Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs.”Laughing Dogs lead guitarist Justin Davis remembers Johnson as a complex cat with a big presence, an inquisitive mind and a big heart.“I’ve been thinking about Laughing Dogs a lot. It was a train ride,” Davis said. “We shared a lot of meals together where we’d spend time together just as people and I think that was a big part of why were so successful.“I was looking at a bunch of pictures from those days and we just looked like a bunch of kids that played music. We never thought about being successful, it was really honest and Frank was a big part of that. Frank had a lot of life experience and spoke with wisdom. It takes a lifetime of playing to appreciate.”GOOD GUY, BETTER MANMusic producer and musician Sam Albright played in the Poison Frogs of Panama with Williams and Johnson.“Garey played with Frank in several different bands and was always the go-to guy on drums. Frank was always the go-to bass player,” said Albright, who produced the Screaming Trees first two albums. “Frank was a band leader, putting different generations of musicians together.“He got Star Anna going. He got a lot of different bar bands together. We’d go and gig on the weekend. Frank just retired from doing his tile and painting business. He was so looking forward to recording a bunch of new songs he’d written. He just did some demos that were really nice. He sent me a demo of this new song a couple weeks ago. I’m going to miss him.”LONGTIME FRIENDSChuck Boom drummer Rob Fraser knew Johnson since middle school. They played high school football together, even bucked hay one summer. Johnson graduated from Ellensburg in 1968, Fraser a year later in 1969.“We’ve been friends a long time. When I lived in New York City, Frank came out and visited us,” Fraser said. “We’ve stayed close. He had two phases in his life. He had a drinking phase where he was out of control, ya know? But for the last 30-some years, he’s been sober.“The sober Frank is the one I remember and love the most. He was always smiling. I played with him a lot. I went off to New York to be a photographer, but I would always come home in the summer and we’d play music together. It was always wonderful to play with him again. We were just such good friends.”Billy Maguire had Johnson to his house for dinner three weeks ago, he said.“He was talking about everything he was going to now he’s retired,” Maguire recalled. “He had all kinds of stuff in the fire. He was going to do more recording, play more music and write more. He has a baby grand piano at his house and was having a really good time playing music on that thing.“He told me, ‘Billy, I have nothing but time to do all this.’ He just retired in November and he was a young 70 years old. He was a great guy and I’m going to miss him.”Hank Williams said it best, “I'll Never Get Out Of This World Alive.”Frank Johnson made the best of his time in this world, and now he’s moved on to a better place, “… and you know they’ve got a hell of a band.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Dec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter