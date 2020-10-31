Not in Our Kittco is coming back to Kittitas County. The movement started by Central Washington University students in 2016 is non-political, and was started to stop hate, bullying and build a safe community.
Although the movement has slowed down in recent years, president of the Associated Students of Central Washington University Mickael Candelaria wants to bring it back to life.
According to Candelaria, the movement was created as a reaction to the appearance of Ku Klux Klan flyers in Ellensburg and on the CWU campus. Students worked in this movement to dismantle hate in the community as the nation got closer to the 2016 election.
Four years later, the nation is facing another election, one that seems to be as intense as the previous one. Candelaria wants the community to be prepared, and to have a safe space ready for all people.
“The whole purpose of restarting this is to continue to be an apolitical grass-roots movement that provides a safe space,” he said. “We are hoping to be a bridge between the community and the university,”
Not in Our Kittco is not an official club or organization, it’s a movement and an idea. However, they do have the occasional meeting if they find it necessary. Candelaria said they currently only have around six members in the movement, and three of them are veterans of the original movement four years ago.
He said one of the reasons the movement sort of died off was because many of the students who started it graduated and moved away.
The plan for the 2020 election is to stand by and see what happens. Candelaria said the movement doesn’t know what the outcome of the election will be, but whatever it is, there are going to be some pretty heavy emotions as a result.
“There are definitely going to be a lot of feelings, a lot of reactive measures instead of proactive. Reactive being a lot of emotions and a lot more of a presence of hate groups, or at least increased probability of a hate group,” Candelaria said.
He said whatever these issues end up being, the Not in Our Kittco movement will be there to work with both sides of the issue and bring the county back together as a community.
People can follow updates on the movement through the Not in Our Kittco Facebook page.