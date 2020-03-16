Note to readers: Office changes due to COVID-19
Dear readers,
We at the Daily Record value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:
CIRCULATION: 509-925-1414, ext. 570221
ADVERTISING: 509-925-1414, ext. 570231
NEWS: 509-925-1414, ext. 570240
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.dailyrecordnews.com
— Daily Record staff