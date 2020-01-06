Oh Baby, a New Year Jan 6, 2020 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Andy Lockey and Anna Wallace are the parents of the first baby born in Ellensburg in 2020, Luna Nyca Lockey, born on Jan. 2. Cortesy of Mindy Siks / KVH Luna Nyca Lockey was the first baby born in 2020 in Ellensburg on Jan. 2. Courtesy of MindySiks / KVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first baby of 2020 born at Kittitas Valley Healthcare was born on Jan. 2 to Anna Wallace and Andy Lockey. Baby Luna Nyca Lockey was 18 inches long and 6 pounds 1 ounce. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baby Luna Nyca Lockey Zoology Anna Wallace Andy Lockey Healthcare Long Kittitas Valley Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFISH Food Bank Executive Director Peggy Morache named person of yearEllensburg continues to show it's one of the top teams in the state; cruises by Othello 50-29Local farm recycling Christmas trees for goat feedEllensburg Police Department to move into larger space in new yearTop-5 sports moments of 2019 in Kittitas CountyDec. 31 blotter: Break in, bro hair, deer in the roadJan. 3 blotter: Report of Hitler YouthEllensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame settling into new home on Pearl StreetRinging in the New YearYear in Review No. 2: Outside developer looking into developing Bullfrog Flats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter