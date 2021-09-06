Oklahoma 22-year-old jumps from the middle of an all-star pack to win bull riding By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 6, 2021 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bull rider Matt Palmer hangs onto the back of Freaky Friday for an 88.5-point ride to take top spot in the event during the Ellensburg Rodeo finals, Monday. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press Matt Palmer Courtesy photo Two-time all-around world champion Stetson Wright finishes fourth in the bull riding at the Ellensburg Rodeo. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. It might not be enough to dethrone Barry Switzer as the king of Oklahoma, but Claremore, Oklahoma, cowboy Matt Palmer is all smiles with his effort Monday afternoon at the 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo.The 22-year-old blew out of the middle of the pack to defeat an all-star cast to win the bull riding on Championship Monday at the Ellensburg Rodeo.He hasn't stopped smiling ever since. "I've been to a lot of the bigger rodeos. I just haven't capitalized on it. This is the first big one I won and it’s a major boost in confidence,” said Palmer, who is a regular on the Tuff Hedeman televised tour. “It’s a blessing for sure, and this is special, really special.”Seven-and-a-half points separated the finalists top to bottom in the 12-man field that included the top two seeds — two-time all-around world champion Stetson Wright and six-time bull riding champion Sage Kimzey.Palmer, who sits 24th in the world right now, went in as the No. 8 qualifier, but settled in on Corey & Lang’s Freaky Friday as it spun hard away from the glove hand, then changed directions, for an 88.5 to take the lead five rides into the day.“I’ve been riding well. But you have to capitalize when you have a chance and that’s what I did today,” Palmer said, who went in with an 83. “I was surprised when they said I was winning after I rode.“I went off to the Justin Sports Medicine truck and I was watching as they worked on me. I kept thinking ‘I’m out there,’ but it held up.”Trey Kimzey from Strong, Okla., put up the first qualified ride of the round with 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Crushing Hearts to take the early lead. Three rides later, Palmer moved to the top of the leaderboard.“I want all these guys to ride. It makes for a better show,” Palmer said, accepting congratulations and sipping from bottled water. The smile never leaving his face.There were just the two qualified rides in the first eight attempts, but the anticipation built with the top of the Ram World Standings waiting it’s turn on NFR quality stock. Walla Walla cowboy Derek Kolbaba went into the finals with an 84.5, but couldn’t make the ride on Jinx, leaving Sage Kimzey, Creek Young and Stetson Wright ready to take their turn.Sage Kimzey has won at Ellensburg twice and the anticipation built as he settled in on Dakota Rodeo Company’s Peanut Butter Falcon, but the bull got the best of one of the premiere bull riders in PRCA history.Young from Rogersville, Mo., was the No. 2 seed going in and put up a score of 85.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Kyno. But it wasn’t enough to jump to the top of the leaderboard.A hush fell over the arena with all eyes on the 22-year-old from Milford, Utah, riding the wave of momentum from Friday night’s 88-point ride. Stetson Wright gave the nod and Don’t Blink blew from the chute in the final bull ride of the day.It was Wright’s first bull ride in Ellensburg, having competed in saddle broncs in 2019, the same year he was sidelined after the horrific bull wreck. The 22-year-old superstar struggled to retain his seat in the final second, but held on to post a score of 79 to finish fourth on a day where eight of 12 of the world's best bull riders were bucked."It wasn't much fun, but I didn't ride him that good," Wright said. "But there is great stock here. A lot of these bulls go to the NFR, so I feel pretty lucky to ride in a place like this."Ellensburg results1. Matt Palmer, Freaky Friday (Corey & Lang), 88.5 — $$1,8002. Creek Young, Kyno (Dakota Rodeo), 85.5 — $1,4003. Trey Kimzey, Crushing Hearts (Calgary Stampede), 85 — $1,0504. Stetson Wright, 79 — $750 