Demolition of the old Kittitas High School is over a week in, and is going well. The building has not been used as a school in over a decade, and the district has been using it primarily as storage.
“It’s kind of sad to see it go, but everything has to go at some point,” said former student and school board member Mike Lowe.
Along with the high school demolition, the district is adding an addition to the intermediate school. When the addition is completed, the primary school will then be demolished. Construction of the new addition is slated to begin this summer and is expected to take approximately 12-13 months.
“With the new addition and everything, we are trying to keep the look of the campus the same,” Project Coordinator Sena Burchak said. “There was a tree over here that was donated in memory of a student, so we tried to keep that. Even though the old high school did have to go, we are still trying to keep the essence of Kittitas with everything that we do.”
According to Burchak with Rock Project Management Services, the district has no immediate plans for the space of the demolished high school. They will likely plant grass or lay gravel, and there will be an extended bus loop, but no new buildings will be constructed.
Other improvements include a new transportation and maintenance building, an upgrade to the district office buildings, re-roofing of the Jim Johnson Gymnasium and security upgrades to the secondary school. All of these are made possible through the 2020 Capitol Bond.
“We put a new roof on the gym and that’s kind of a big community spot right now,” Lowe said. “The fact that we are maintaining the gym, I think is helping everybody get through this.”
Some lockers and stones from the building were saved, but one thing that couldn’t be spared was the mural inside the building. This mural was added to by each graduating class, and the district did try to sell it, but didn’t receive many offers.
Superintendent Mike Nollan said the demolition of the high school started Monday, Feb. 1, and the district is happy with the progress. Most of the building has been torn down, and most of what remains are underground utilities. The demolition is expected to be completed in two to three weeks.