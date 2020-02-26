A hint of incense hovered in the air in the front end of the store where aisles and aisles of vinyl recordings of music that helped shape a generation and influenced those who followed lined the racks.
The light poured in through the poster-lined windows as traffic moved up and down historical downtown Ellensburg. It was a throwback of sorts, a shop with a vibe, macrame bracelets, incense, vinyl, compact discs, both highly commercial to highly influential. You half expected to see peace activist Wavy Gravy (Hugh Romney Jr.) handing out apples as he worked behind the counter.
It was old school to be sure — only Carol Cox's place is called Old Skool's Retro Center, complete with posters of Eric Clapton and Tom Petty in the front window. Cox grew up in Lake Chelan and eventually gravitated to Ellensburg to study at Central Washington University, ended up liking the 'Burg so well, she decided to set up shop and stay.
Part of the charm of her shop on Main Street is the live music scene she has created in the 50-seat back room where local and regional musicians have a chance to play. Where Bill Graham used to cram in as many people as he could, fire-code-be-damned. Cox is a little more civic minded. But her room at Old Skool is in that spirit of the Cafe Wha or the old Fillmore Auditorium where the bands would come to play and the people would listen to the music.
“I grew up with Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd,” she said, reminiscent of an era where vinyl ruled. “When I opened this place I wanted to make it a place where local high school bands or college kids could play. We have independent touring bands come through. We've had bands from around the country get in touch through Facebook.
“There's been bands from New York or the coast, even had one from Italy. It's a little bit of both, people set up a band others play acoustically. Mostly it's local and regional. I've had people tell me it has the New Orleans feel.”
Interestingly enough, one of the customers browsing through the clothing department of the store is a mainstay on stage and one of the more prominent players from Ellensburg.
Star Krogstie goes by the name of Star Anna on stage. Seattle Times columnist Nicole Brodeur once described her voice as “full of bluster that will slam the door behind you, then find itself alone to take in the loneliness, the quiet, the beauty.”
“I've been writing songs about 15 years now,” said Star Anna, who will open for Jonathan Warren and David Henry of Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats on March 11.
“I've done full band shows, but when I play here it's just me playing music and singing. It's so cool here. It's a great environment. It's always a great place to perform with the college kids. It's not a bar, so high school kids can be a part of it. There's just something about playing live, you can just feel it and this is a good place to try new things.”
The Indigo Girls struck a nerve and set her musical journey in motion. Star Anna started out on the snare drum before switching over the the guitar when she put together a punk band (No Continuous Standing) when she was a freshman in high school. Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs played with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra in 2012, where the orchestra played a couple of her songs.
Her discography includes “Crooked Path” (2008), “The Only Thing That Matters (2009), “Alone in This Together” (2011), “Go to Hell (2013), “The Sky Is Falling” (2014) and “Light in the Window” (2016).
The March 11 show at the Old Skool promises to showcase regional talent at its finest. Warren and Henry are calling their nine-gig tour the Billy Goat Duo Tour NW. They've dubbed their sound “progressive psychobilly folk-grass,” and touring in support of the Billy Goats' fifth full-length recording “Cletus.”
For more information on the schedule visit Old Skool's Facebook page.