Star Anna stood in the empty room with a few stage lights providing the only light, going over what people have never seen when she’s in the spotlight. It’s that attention to detail that, even though it was just the back room in the local record store, that makes her a professional.
The poster out front of Old Skool’s on Main Street listed an all-star lineup of local musicians who would play later that night. Her name was right on top. It was a musical weekend and a folk singer’s option to the 23rd Jazz in the Valley at various locations down the block.
“I was born and raised here. It’s definitely my hometown. I’ve played a lot of various places throughout the years, but this is my favorite,” Star Anna said. “This is the place that I’m happiest to play. It’s like I started here.”
She’s played and recorded with Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, played the MusiCares Concert for Recovery when McCready won the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award and clearly has been one of the most prolific, impressive artists in the Pacific Northwest for the past 15 years.
But on a Friday night, on Main Street in Ellensburg, Star Anna settled in in front of an estimated 70-75 people crammed into the back room at a local record store, a hint of incense in the air, just her and a guitar and she made music for the fans she grew up with.
“Man, it’s hot in here,” she said after the first song, removing a shirt and tossing it aside. A woman sitting in the front row turned a box fan from the audience to the singer. Star Anna nodded with approval before delving into the next of a nine-song set.
“Star Anna has played in here several times,” Old Skool’s owner Carol Cox said. “Tonight’s an all-star lineup. This will be the first time Mark Pickerel has played here and we’re looking forward to it.”
The sign on the front door read, “Masks required,” a constant reminder the COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away.
“A lot of the people that come here are younger, and might not have been vaccinated,” Cox said. “It’s just a precaution, but we asked everybody to wear a mask, and they didn’t seem to mind.”
The crowd was masked and ready and they were rewarded with a musical night of original sounds that started right here in Ellensburg.
“Sometimes I get really nervous playing in front of big crowds, but this feels like home,” Star Anna said, taking over the stage with a demeanor that drew the audience in with every word she sang.
Singer/songwriter and recording artist Mark Pickerel got his start as the original drummer of the Screaming Trees. He and bandmate Mark Lanegan joined Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic for a few tracks released later on the Nirvana box set.
For the past 20 years, he’s shifted his focus to an Americana blend of music, including his most recent release, “I Have Visions,” with his new band Pickerel and The Peyote Three.
Pickerel and Star Anna have played together a time or two over the years, but this show was a solo, 45-minute performance featuring the guitar and voice that almost earned him a Grammy with Brandi Carlile.
The night also included Noel Henry of the duo Hard as Folk and Central Washington University student Alison Banchero.
On a night where flugelhorn extraordinaire Dmitri Matheny was lighting up the Pearl Bar & Grill and the Mel Peterson Collection was on Top of the Burg, bringing the cool jazz sounds for the return of the annual festival, the folk scene was alive and well on Main Street.