A New York doctor currently performing surgeries on COIVD-19 patients grew up in Ellensburg. Dr. Randy Owen lived in Ellensburg from age 3-18 before he moved to Seattle for college and then New York for medical school.
His father, Tim Owen, was the pastor at Mercer Creek Church from 1971-2002. Randy grew up in Ellensburg as a Daily Record delivery boy.
“I feel very honored and privileged to be able to be on the team taking care of these patients,” Owen said. “I have always wanted to do something significant with my life and this has been quite an opportunity to engage. I can’t imagine missing it, I can’t imagine not being involved. I would feel terrible if I couldn’t get involved. I am thankful that I have stayed healthy this whole time.”
In New York, Owen is performing tracheotomies, a type of surgery where doctors insert a breathing tube into the neck of a patient. This is done so a breathing tube in the mouth can be removed and makes the patient more comfortable.
“It’s a fairly straightforward procedure, it only takes about 30 minutes, but the logistics are really complex,” Owen said. “The patients are all in isolation rooms, sometimes there are two patients in one room. We have to go into those rooms in full protective gear with surgical equipment.”
He said he usually does about two to four surgeries a day but has had to do eight in one day when things were at their worst. The surgery is usually for patients who are surviving the virus but are still going to remain on ventilators for a long period of time.
Owen said patients with breathing tubes need to be sedated to alleviate the discomfort. The tube can also cut the tongue or lips of a patient. There is also the possibility of the tube getting clogged, which requires an emergency replacement.
The tracheotomies are more comfortable for the patients because it alleviates the discomfort and is less likely to be clogged or cut the patient. This is also an option for patients who are working their way off the ventilator.
While the hospital where Owen works, Mount Sinai, has been resupplied often, Owen knows many doctors who are quickly running out of supplies. Owen said this is very noticeable in the city public hospitals, where they are running out of protective gear.
“There’s been some pretty depressing times where you just see the hospital absolutely full of patients, and some patients don’t make it. It’s a very powerful virus, a lot of patients die,” Owen said. “A good friend of mine, her father died just this week. She has also had it. Three other of her relatives have been on the ventilator. In the New York area almost, everybody knows somebody who’s had it. You see all that death and carnage around here, it’s emotionally pretty difficult.”
He does feel the number of people who have shown him support and have been praying for him have been a “wonderful part of this.” He said the number of patients they are seeing is going down and hopes that when people start going back to work, they are being careful to practice social distancing and washing their hands.
“I think we are going to live in a different world after this. A world that is more cautious of germs and contact and things like that,” Owen said. “I do hope that our society returns to one that is more interactive and compassionate and loving to each other, but we are a ways away from that.”