For the past 10 years, Kittitas County readers have enjoyed coming together to read a single work and listen to the author of that book share the insight, research and the writing of the published work.
But like so many public functions and gatherings, the One Book, One County program is unable to bring in the author for a public gathering, promotion and the enjoyment of reading.
THE CASSANDRA
This year’s book entitled “The Cassandra” by Goodreads author Sharma Shields. It is about a woman who goes to work in a top secret research facility during WWII, only to be tormented by visions of what the mission will mean for humankind.
Inspired by the classic Greek myth, the 20th century development of Cassandra’s story is based on a real WWII compound that Shields researched extensively. The novel is about patriarchy and militancy, “The Cassandra” blends both legend and history to look deep into man’s need for destruction, and the resolve and compassion it takes to challenge the powerful.
WORTH THE READ
While Kittitas County missed out on hearing first hand the development of that storyline, it is still a worth read.
“We were going to have some great programs associated with One Book, One County, but with the restrictions it was not possible,” Ellensburg Public Library director Josephine Camarillo said. “The program is county wide — Ellensburg, Kittitas, Roslyn, Cle Elum and Central Washington University.
“We all come together to pick a book to feature for the year. Since this was the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, we chose a female author.”
One Book, One County program had invited Shields to visit Ellensburg to do a book talk and signing.
LECTURE CANCELED
“Gathering to hear her story behind the book is not an option at this time. But all the libraries still have the book, so people can still read them” Camarillo said. “We were supposed to have a book club discussion on it, but now people have to discuss the work anyway they can.
“Also involved in this is the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series up at Central. We’re just getting together and get people reading.”
Central Washington University has compiled an eclectic group of talented writers for this year’s Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series. The Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series, now in its 10th year, brings nationally-recognized writers to read from their own work and give educational craft talks.
READING CLUB
Visiting writers serve to teach and inspire budding writers as well as broaden the community’s art offerings.
“The One Book, One County program is a great way for libraries across the county to come together and discuss what they’ve read and be a part of something we can all do together,” Camarillo said.