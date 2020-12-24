An Ellensburg family has been running paper routes for the Daily Record consecutively for the last 25 years. All eight children in the Lundquist family have been a part of the Daily Record paper routes, starting in 1995 with the oldest, Amanda, and now the era is ending with Haddon, the youngest.
Parents Matt and Susi Lundquist said it was a great way for their kids to learn how to manage their money. Each one of them were able to save up enough money to get their first cars, and that’s with giving 10 percent of their earnings to their church.
Keeping this going for 25 years was a family effort. The kids delivered the papers on their bikes, but would occasionally need help from mom and dad.
“We have all been a part of it, we have eight children and my mother-in-law lives with us,” Matt said. “All eight children have had their routes assigned to them. The other family members get involved by subbing if someone can’t make it. Most recently, Grandma who is 90, is folding papers for our son Haddon.”
The routes started when Amanda wanted to earn some money at 11-years-old. She got a route on Radio Hill. Over the years, her siblings started to take the route, as the older ones moved on.
Their second oldest, Nate, took the route next to hers when it opened up. Then the next oldest took a route closer to home. Amanda eventually aged out, and child number four took the original route.
“It’s not like we ever had eight routes,” Susi said. “We have only ever had three or four routes.”
The Lundquist parents said a daughter would sometimes bring her younger brother in the bike trailer. The brother would sit in the back with a stack of papers, and walk them to the door.
“They would take them on the route with them and the daughter wouldn’t have to leave the bike, she would just send her brother up to drop the paper off,” Susi said. “They got them to do that probably from when they were three or four in the summertime. They thought it was the best thing, they didn’t know their sister was putting them to work.”
Winter was apparently an exciting time of year to run a paper route on a bike. The kids would do their best to talk the parents into taking them in the car, and sometimes the parents would cave. The parents said this was a good win for the kids because people would give them extra tips in the winter, whether they rode a bike or got a ride in a car.
Haddon is retiring before the end of 2020, which will bring an end to the Lundquist paper route dynasty.