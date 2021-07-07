Kittitas County escaped multiple close calls over the Fourth of July weekend, with two wildfires that came dangerously close to homes. At least one of the fires was determined to be human caused, with the other suspected to be as well.
The five-acre Wilson Creek Fire north of Ellensburg caused level-3 “go now” evacuations Sunday, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said the blaze was determined by the fire marshal to be caused by the ignition of a Roman candle.
“It was fireworks related,” he said. “The folks that called in to 911 said they had started the fire. They are recanting that story apparently, but they have them on tape saying that. The fire marshal found the Roman candle in the place of origination.”
Sinclair said no structures were lost in the four-alarm fire, and said the only loss was a flatbed trailer. He said high winds and the proximity to local homes made the fire a challenge to extinguish.
“We had Department of Natural Resources, KVFR and a DNR helicopter,” he said. “We had Fire District 1 and Cle Elum Fire come assist. District 7 was already on the Weihl Ridge Fire. We wound up calling for resources from the Yakima Training Center, but by the time they had gotten to the area, we had mitigated the problem.”
In Upper County, Sinclair said it appears that the 55-acre Weihl Ridge Fire was caused by a slash pile fire that had smoldered after being burned months ago.
“They think it just punked along in the root system,” he said. “It then got wind-aligned and took off. They’re still investigating it for the absolute cause, but that’s the conventional wisdom right now.”
Sinclair said District 7 and DNR crews are still at the Weihl Ridge site keeping water on the burn to make sure it is contained. Despite level-3 evacuations, no structures were lost in the blaze.
With stormy weather conditions and high winds and isolated dry lightning predicted for today, Sinclair said the area is under a fire weather warning.
“We’ll have to see what becomes of that,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we’re prepared, but we’re still a little on the nervous side.”
With the close calls seen over the weekend, Sinclair said the county dodged a bullet, thanks in part to the majority of county residents acting responsibly.
“By and large, people heeded the fireworks ban,” he said. “There were a lot less fireworks going off in the sky than I’ve seen in previous years, so we really want to thank the public for being fire safe. Most fires time of year are human caused, so I was very proud of our community. People for the most part used common sense.”