The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County and the Kittitas County Health Network will co-host an online forum about the mental health crisis in Kittitas County from 6:30-8 o'clock., tonight, according to a news release from the organization.
The forum will be live-streamed on the Kittitas League Facebook page and be viewable afterwards on Facebook, YouTube, Inland Networks, and ECTV.
Expert panelists will discuss the rising rates of substance abuse, suicide and mental illness in the county. Mental illness ranked as the No. 1 most concerning health issue among Kittitas County residents in a 2018 community survey. Alcohol and drug abuse were identified by community members as the top two risky behaviors. Now mental health professionals across the country are seeing a rising tide of mental health issues exacerbated by COVID-related illnesses and isolation.
Panelists at the orum will explain a partial solution within reach in Kittitas County. In 2005, Washington state enacted RCW 82.14.460, which allows counties to pass a 1/10th of 1% sales tax increase for mental health, substance abuse services, and support of court treatment programs. It is not a property tax. The tax increase amounts to an extra 10 cents on every $100 taxable purchase. It would raise about $1 million per year. Half of that amount is expected to arise from out-of-county residents who visit the area.
County commissioners have the power to pass this sales tax increase. Over half the counties in the state already have passed it, including Yakima County, where commissioners passed it in October last year.
Rich Elliott, Deputy Fire Chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, will moderate the forum. Panelists include Dede Utley, Director of Emergency Services at Kittitas Valley Healthcare; Diane Rossow, Community Prevention and Wellness (CPWI) Coordinator for Ellensburg; Greg Aubol, Director for Comprehensive Healthcare in Kittitas County; and Steve Panattoni, Kittitas County Jail Superintendent.
Suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in the county, higher than the national average. About a quarter of teenagers in the county have a plan for suicide, and 14 percent have attempted suicide at least once.
Kittitas County is considered a “Health Professional Shortage Area,” meaning there aren’t enough doctors and other health care providers here. The tax would be specifically designated for mental health, substance abuse, and court-mandated treatment programs. It is expected to reduce costs in the criminal justice system by providing long-term substance abuse and mental health care to break the cycle of recidivism.
Viewers may ask questions of the panel via Facebook during the forum or may submit questions in advance or request more information at info@kittitasleague.org.