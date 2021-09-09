top story Opening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask path By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Kittitas School District Parapro Leslie Bray gives out masks to students as they arrive for the first day of school this morning, and lets them know they don’t have to wear them outside. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Rudy (mom), Jordan, Jesiah (being held by Rudy) Rodriguez arrive for the first day of school at Kittitas Elementary School this morning. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas School District schools opened this morning adhering to the district’s policy of acknowledging the state’s mask mandate but not policing the requirement on students.Students will be allowed to return to school each day and attend class even if they refuse to wear a mask in the Kittitas School District, according to District Superintendent Angela Von Essen.“We have to provide an education to our students. We will provide them with a mask, and remind them that they have to wear a mask. We will contact the parents,” Von Essen said. “But yeah, we have to provide an education to our kids and we are not going to send them home … but we are going to contact parents and give them a mask.” However, if a student refuses to wear the mask provided, the district won’t do anything to enforce it. Children will not be sent to any kind of detention. Instead, the district will meet with the parents and explain the situation to them, and find out why the student is not wearing a mask.Recently the district surveyed its families, asking if they want their child to be required to wear a mask at school. Von Essen said that of the roughly 650 students in the district, they received 496 responses. Although she did admit that because the survey was anonymous, it’s possible people submitted multiple surveys. The results of the survey, according to Von Essen, will be released the night of Sept. 8, or sometime Sept. 9, the first day of school. This policy is the same one the Kittitas School Board approved during the Aug. 25 board meeting. Later that week, Superintendent Chris Reykdal of the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) called Von Essen.“I just reassured him that we are (following the mandate), but he emphasized the policing of that, and I said ‘we will do what we have always done’ which is follow up, provide a mask, follow up with parents, but we are not sending children home,” Von Essen said. “I felt it was unsafe to just send children home and we need to educate them and not just put them in a room. We have duty to keep everybody safe … but we also have a duty to educate our kids, and how we do that may not look like another district.”Von Essen said she asked Reykdal about information on guidelines for how they could address masking, and according to her, he responded by “reiterating” the fact that masking was a state mandate.“We didn’t receive any specific guidelines on how to handle, what the state wants us to do for discipline or any kind of processes, but like I said, we are going to deal with it on a case by case basis with families and provide masks and keep on communicating the importance of wearing a mask,” Von Essen said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Longtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter