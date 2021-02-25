Central Washington University students looking to enjoy the outdoors, but don’t have the equipment, can stop by Outdoor Pursuits and Rentals near the Student Union and Recreation Building.
The OPR is also offering events for students such as hikes, and recently a cross country ski event.
OPR Coordinator Bradley Gasawski said the rental shop closed in spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was able to open back up for summer, and has remained open since.
“Anything that goes out either gets cleaned, disinfected or quarantined before it’s used again by someone else,” Gasawski said.
The OPR has scheduled a hike sometime in the next two weeks for CWU students, however, the date and location to that hike is being kept secret from the public to limit the amount of people who can attend. Students are informed of this information through the recreation center on campus.
Gasawski said they hope to have other more hikes in spring quarter but have to wait to get permission from the university and the county health department before scheduling a time and place.
He also hopes to reopen the fireside chats, where they bring out a propane campfire and roast marshmallows and play games with students, while talking about OPR and what it has for students.
“We offer an avalanche beacon training clinic here on campus,” Gasawski said. “It’s just a brief introduction to using an avalanche beacon. We know that students are getting outside and into the wintery mountainous terrain and we are trying to at least get them started on a good path to getting the information and training to get outside and make good decisions.”
Instagram live events are also being offered to students about outdoor activities and safety. They have had discussions on maps and good areas to go hiking. These videos are saved to the OPR Instagram account and students are able to go back and watch videos for the past if they want to learn more.
Gasawski said the OPR is seeing fewer students this year, but only because there are fewer students at campus. He believes the demand for outdoor events is still high, and the OPR will be there to meet it.
“We want people to know that we are here and available,” Gasawski said. “If anyone has any questions about how they can spend their free time outdoors. We have a lot of gear that the students have access to and we would love for them to access it.”