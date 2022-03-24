Ellensburg has always been a beacon for the arts whether it’s attracting aspiring artists, nationally prominent galleries, or just helping with a creative trend that needs to be put on display.
With that in mind, several organizations are working together to create the Ellensburg Community Cultural Arts Plan (ECCAP) to inspire future Cultural Arts Programming over the next 10 years.
“The cultural arts play a significant role in building strong vibrant economies and communities,” said Kelle Vandenberg, board president of the Ellensburg Downtown Association.
“As we look to the future and the growth of Ellensburg and surrounding areas, we want to be in the driver’s seat of that growth and shape it. Based on community input, for what is best for the region. The arts are a vehicle that strengthens economies, drives investment, engagement, and creates opportunities.”
The City of Ellensburg, in partnership with Central Washington University, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, Laughing Horse Arts Foundation, Jazz in the Valley and Valley Musical Theatre and CenterFuse, are joining forces to inspire and improve the cultural scene in Central Washington.
“It is an exciting time for the arts in Ellensburg. The possible outcomes include expanding programming and funding for the arts and culture, developing resources for creative entrepreneurs, facilities expansion in the arts, and family activities for the arts,” Gallery One Visual Arts executive director Monica Miller said.
In a comprehensive plan, the ECCAP task force has hired Creative Strategy Solutions (CSS) to help guide and implement the plan after a series of community engagement opportunities crafted to capture the ideas, thoughts, and input of the community at large.
The overall process, the release said, will include three Community Visioning Sessions, free and open to the public, a public survey, a series of four strategic planning sessions with key community members, leaders, artisans, and businesspeople, and finally an implementation session to bring thought and plan into action to “what is the future of cultural arts in our region?”
There are two ways interested parties can be part of shaping the future of the arts in Ellensburg:
· Attend a community-wide vision session and share your ideas. Each session will be led by CSS expert, Una McAlinden, who helped the cities of Bothell and Issaquah with their community revitalization. Sessions are designed to identify what the community wants to see.
Organizers encourage everyone to participate in the Community Visioning Sessions Community Visioning Sessions Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite
When:
Wednesday, March 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Virtual)
Thursday, March 31 from 9 to11 a.m. (Virtual)
Saturday, April 2 from 10 to -noon (In Person at the CWU Business Foundry- 421 N. Main Street)
· Take the community arts planning survey https://www.beheardeburg.com/ellensburg-community-cultural-arts-plan
The Ellensburg Community Cultural Arts task force began their work in January of 2022 with implementation scheduled in June, a six-month commitment with what we expect to be long-term exciting planning to shape the cultural arts for years to come.