Ellensburg opera lovers will finally have their opportunity to enjoy the craft live and on stage again Friday.
The Central Washington University music department’s annual Over-the-TOPera is back this year, and students and professors in the department are thrilled to be able to put on the production after having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic.
A dozen voice students will perform a combination of operatic arias and songs they have been working on during the event, culminating in a chorus. The event is casual in nature, with participants encouraged to enthusiastically support the students while on stage.
“We offer this as a way for students to take what they’ve learned in the studio, build upon it, and put it up on the stage,” CWU associate professor of voice Melissa Schiel said of Friday’s production. “The whole purpose of it is to give them an opportunity to perform.”
Schiel said the event raises funds for the program’s annual opera production, with 100% of the proceeds going to the production budget.
“We have one fully staged opera with costumes and full orchestra alternating with opera scenes, and our students get a wonderful opportunity to dig into scene work, as well as a full operatic role,” she said.
Schiel said approximately 70 students are enrolled in the CWU voice program, who major in multiple degrees including voice education and performance.
“All of those students are involved in the opera,” she said.
A CRUCIAL LINK IN LEARNING, DEVELOPMENT
To prepare for Friday’s event, Schiel said students spend countless hours listening to audio recordings of the piece they are performing, preparing sheet music, conducting background research on the composer and the piece’s time period, and learning the various pitches and rhythms that compose the style of the piece. Adding to the complexity of preparation, Schiel said students must learn phonetic pronunciation of their piece, as most of them are written in foreign languages.
“They might have been working on these for months,” she said. “It completely depends.”
Schiel said the pandemic has made it incredibly difficult for students to find opportunities to perform on stage to audiences. As a result, they subsequently miss out on the chance to interact and receive feedback from the community, a component Schiel said is integral to students’ development as singers.
“In the practice rooms, the acoustics are smaller,” she said. “Just to get our instruments to function as operatic singers or singers who don’t use mics, being in larger halls gives them an incredible opportunity to fine tune their instruments as singers and also to fine tune their stagecraft.”
Another crucial component Schiel said performing to crowds offers students the opportunity as performers to feel the audience’s energy and to learn how to break the fourth wall, making their individual performance translate and read to their audience.
“That’s really important, and you cannot learn that unless you do it,” she said. “Having these opportunities to hold live performances really boosts the singer’s confidence and gives them the opportunity to emote and connect to audiences, which is really special.”
After seeing the students postpone and subsequently miss out on their ability to perform to audiences during the pandemic, Schiel said Friday’s event will be a fantastic move forward for both students and teachers within the program.
“For me, it fills my heart to be quite honest,” she said. “The last two years have been incredibly difficult. It’s really hard to teach voice on Zoom, and it’s hard to hear the acoustic instrument via a digital source. There’s nothing that can compare to live singers, I am so thankful they have this opportunity again.”