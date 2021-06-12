When Kahmina Ford received news she had been awarded the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Grant, she didn’t think it was real. This would make her the first Central Washington University undergraduate to receive this award in a decade, and only about 10% of the people who apply for the grant are selected.
“Getting that grant was such a crapshoot, that it might not have been worth applying to, but I decided to apply anyways because you never know,” Ford said. “I checked my email and it was around 6 o’clock in the morning and I didn’t even think it was real cause I thought I was still sleeping.”
She believes she was selected for the grant because she knew what she wanted to do with her future, and she was able to articulate the challenges she has overcome to get where she is today. She has faced down homelessness and domestic violence, and is on a path to become one of the few Black women to earn her Ph.D. in a science field.
This grant will provide Ford with $35,000 of graduate funding a year for three years and five years of access to career resources such as mentors and internships. She has already been accepted to graduate school at University of California, Berkeley, where she has also been awarded the Chancellors Fellowship grant. With these two grants, Ford will be financially covered throughout the entire process of earning her Ph.D. She will also be able to choose which lab at Berkeley she wants to work with, because they won’t have to pay all her stipend.
Ford wanted to give back to the world and her community, and before she decided to become a scientist, she wanted to join law enforcement in her home town of Tacoma. She worked for years as a 911 operator and dispatcher, all while raising her son as a single parent.
After years of working the graveyard shift, and clocking in over 60 hours a week with barely any time to raise her son, she realized this lifestyle wasn’t sustainable for her and she wanted to do something else, so she started taking classes at a community college, and was a major in actuarial science, which was a lot of statistics and financial math.
“During my last year at the patrol, I was working my 50 to 60 hour a week schedule on graveyard while doing community college classes during the day and while raising my son as a single parent, so essentially I didn’t sleep,” Ford said.
Ever since she was a little kid, science was always interesting to her. She said she would spend most of her time at the school library reading books about how the universe worked.
“I just wanted to know as much information as possible to try to understand how I fit in the world around me,” Ford said.
She eventually received her associates degree from Pierce College, with enough credits to transfer to CWU. She received the funding to move to Ellensburg by winning the Washington Woman in Need Scholarship, so she left her job and her home to travel 130 miles across the state with her son, Mosea, to a place she had never been before and where she didn’t know who anyone was.
While at CWU, she discovered her passion for a different branch of science, physics specifically biophysics. Soon, she started a mentorship under Erin Craig who studied the physics of neurons inside the brain. Craig started mentoring Ford the same quarter she came to CWU, fall of 2019.
“She’s always allowed me to be ambitious and to apply to stuff, being involved in conferences even if it cost her a lot extra work, but she has always been a role model, a kind person who pushes me as a scientist,” Ford said.
Ford was mentoring under Craig, while earning her degree and homeschooling her soon. This was all happening at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic. She said one of the things that made Craig a good mentor for her was they were both moms to young children, so it gave Ford someone to talk with about it.
Ford is also thankful to the work put in by her adviser, Deanna Marshall. She was the person who told Ford about biophysics, at the Wildcat Days degree fair.
“When I first met her I just saw a crazy lady in an orange massive jumpsuit,” Ford said. “I talked with her and she got me so excited and I relieved it was exactly what I was looking for. She has been nothing but positive and encouraging and she has saved me in so many ways.”
Ford is graduating from CWU today with a 3.92 GPA, but this won’t be a break for her. She starts her summer position at UC Berkeley on June 15, and will be moving down to California.
She said that once she graduates with her Ph.D., see still wants to give back to the community by becoming a professor.
“I just want to give that knowledge back and I really want to help those who don’t really see a path for themselves. I want to remind them that the path is there and help show them the path there,” Ford said. “I feel like I’m really obligated. There’s been a lot of people in my life who have really been instrumental in me getting to this point. I feel I want to do that for somebody else.”