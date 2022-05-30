VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 conducted a Memorial Day recognition flag ceremony at Pacifica Assisted Living in Ellensburg Monday morning for an estimated 35 residents, several of which were veterans of foreign wars.
The flags flew proud during the VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 Memorial Day recognition on Monday at Pacifica Assisted Living in Ellensburg.
Several residents of the Pacifica Assisted Living facility were recognized with a flag ceremony by VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 on Monday.
Pacifica Assisted Living resident Anita Worthington and her husband Ralph lost a son in Iraq.
VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 commander Dennis Cort addresses an audience of an estimated 35 people Monday during a flag raising ceremony at Pacific Assisted Living in Ellensburg.
The distant rain held off, as if out of respect, as a gathering of an estimated 50 residents of Pacifica Assisted Living, staff and members of the VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 gathered to pay tribute and voice their respects Monday morning.
The wind made it brisk but aided in bringing the American flag to attention, flapping spectacularly, as VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 commander Dennis Cort ran it up the flagpole to full glory before backing it back down to half-staff in remembrance of American soldiers and sailors that paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
The veterans in the audience proudly wore ball caps representing which branch of service or which era of American service they participated. They held their counsel in private remembrances of men and women with whom they had served.
Some bowed their heads in silent prayer, others sat with held heads high, taking on the Ellensburg wind as they did threats to American freedom when they served.
For Pacifica Assisted Living residents Ralph and Anita Worthington, it was personal and a sad day of remembrance of a son lost in Iraq. They sat at the end of the row, heads bowed, remembering a young man, like so many others, who left this world all too soon, but doing so while serving a country, its beliefs and way of living.
Commander Cort stood before the audience, the VFW honor guard behind holding flags representing America, Washington, Missing in Action and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, choosing his words carefully in an articulate delivery to those who served and those who didn’t come back.
“The service members we honor today came from all walks of life, but they shared fundamental qualities,” he said. “They possessed courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty, and integrity — all the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than oneself.”
“We have awarded medals to many soldiers, added their names to monuments, and named buildings for them,” he continued. “But nothing can ever replace the hole left behind by a fallen member, and no number of medals and ribbons can comfort loved ones left behind.”
The sheer presence and number of people gathering across America, Cort said, in tribute to those who gave their lives so others might continue forward is a blessing.
“We honor them all and we thank you for attending today.”