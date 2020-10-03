Paint Ellensburg has always been a great, fun event and a creative showcase for the Kittitas Valley, despite the seriousness of being is Gallery One Visual Arts Center’s primary fundraiser.
Even in a pandemic world, the art community and lovers of the arts know how to have fun, and the 2020 fundraiser was both fun and inspiring.
Gallery One executive director Monica Miller has been working new and creative outlets with video programs since March, and this year’s Paint Ellensburg was no different. They raised $5,000 through Golden Ticket raffle tickets, 50 tickets for $100, and came away with an estimated $16,000 through the online auctions of 150 items, she said.
“By going online, we were able to make our auction available to friends that live in Wenatchee or friends that live in Seattle,” Miller said. “They were saying, ‘Hi we live in Wenatchee,’ while they were making their bids. People were able to make their bids from the comfort of their own homes.
“Some people prefer to do it that way. We were very happy with the participation. I haven’t done all of the math yet, but we have been able to maintain our expectations.”
Much of the work for auction was donated. Artists had the option to retain 25 percent commission of the total bid. But Miller said most of them returned their commission back to the gallery.
GOLDEN TICKET
The Golden Ticket this year generated a substantial amount. Tickets were raffled off and the winner was allowed to chose from the 22 items available. The lucky winner this year went to Matt Johnson, who chose a work by local icon Richard Elliott.
“The Golden Ticket was an opportunity to pull anything out of the live auction,” Miller said. “We’re very happy with the result of raising $5,000 for our programs. It was a new element that we introduced a couple of months ago and it’s been really popular.
“It’s really exciting because what he chose was the Richard Elliott piece that was donated by his wife, Jane Orleman. He’s deceased now, but he and his wife Jane are the stewards of the Dick and Jane’s Spot.”
Elliott was a Northwest icon, probably best known for his development of reflector art and the many public artworks he created across the Northwest and the nation during his decades-long art career.
Dick & Jane’s Spot is the home in Ellensburg that he shared with his wife and artist, Jane Orleman, who still lives here. It has become a destination for art-lovers with numerous quirky installations, architectural embellishments and free-standing sculptures scattered among the garden.
Gallery One featured his exhibit, Catching the Light, which is overview of the artistic legacy last summer, including prints and mixed media works. So, the 2020 Paint Ellensburg was an opportunity to share work as well as raise money to push on in a pandemic world.
“There has been a lot of positive takeaways with being online,” Miller said. “We’re able to share the work and the stories online. With this event, we had over 200 people bidding or participating. On Saturday, there were a lot of couples or families involved.
“So, we were able to expand our community from Seattle to Wenatchee. But I think art is best experienced walking through the gallery and we welcome the day that can happen again.”