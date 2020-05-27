The funny thing about abstract art is that you can stand in front of it and see one thing, circle to the right and see another, then circle back to the left and see something altogether different.
Different strokes for different folks, everyone sees something different.
“Right,” said 42-year-old Ellensburg native Austin Smith with a smile and a twinkle in his eye, like that was the plan when he sat down to do the sculpture that is now a part of the Kittitas Valley Healthcare Medical Arts Center.
Smith was one of of 22 artists who contracted with the Kittitas Valley Healthcare to contribute work to the new Medical Arts Center at 100 E. Jackson Street. His piece will be one of the first things patients and medical staff see as they enter into a world that’s one part medicinal and one-part healing principles of art.
“The purpose of the art is to support local health care and being a commercial artist, I want to do everything I can,” Smith said. “The piece is 10-foot tall, abstract in nature.”
He’s done some things on a grand scale. His sculpture design was selected to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Seattle’s Century 21 World’s Fair back in 2013. Smith’s large, three-piece, 11-foot-high sculpture titled “Three Crescents,” is at 118 Republican St. on the northwest edge of the Seattle Center in lower Queen Anne.
“I’ve done two pieces in Seattle. It’s not exactly the same as the medium, but centrally in the same realm,” he said. “I’m excited. Everything (with the pandemic) kind of shut down, so I could work exclusively and finish it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic order by the governor’s office to restrict citizens to stay at home actually proved to be a time for creative expression in the art world. The piece was put in place on Tuesday, but it won’t be fully appreciated until the landscaping is complete later on this summer.
“The nice thing about the time when things shut down it gives you more time to be creative. I have continued to work on my concepts and ideas to stay busy,” Smith said. “I’ve gotten more focused on what I’d like to do and develop a plan.
“My take on the whole pandemic thing is, I feel like it’s a good reset button. I like to try and think of what good can come out of things like this. I feel like it’s a good time for reflection and people should consider where they’re at and what they want to do.”
The new sculpture at the Medical Arts Center is one of his newest reflections of creative talent that people in and around the Kittitas Valley have experienced for years.
He started setting up shop as the artist in residence at the historical Ramsey Building on Pearl Street back in December. But because of the shutdown, there is still a lot of work to be done running museum pieces from the upstairs storage down to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
So, things with the new studio are on hold for the time being he said.
“I’m from Ellensburg, so to have a studio in the Ramsey Building is pretty special,” said Smith, whose parents Joel and Marie Smith play an active role in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on the downstairs level. “The hope is to set up and have my sculptures and drawings on display here, utilize the open spaces, and eventually entertain a First Friday Art Walk event.”