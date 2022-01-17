...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Areas with visibility one quarter of a mile or less in
freezing fog. The densest fog will be at elevations above
1200-1400 feet, except in Wallowa County, where the valleys are
at a higher elevation.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Wallowa County, Foothills of the
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
the potential for frost or ice on bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Panel discussion touch of collective mental health
Central Washington University will host a series of “Community Resilience in Times of Change” events this quarter, starting with a panel discussion Wednesday at the Hal Holmes Community Center in Ellensburg, according to information posted on CWU’s website.
The series will focus on exploring the effects that COVID-19 has had on communities and our collective mental health, as well as ways to mitigate them and strengthen the community as a whole.
CWU Dean of Libraries Rebecca Lubas said the event series will seek to address the immense additional stress COVID-19 has put students under, as well as ways to heal traumas.
“It’s very important because when you’re a student, you’re dealing with all the things life throws at you, as you normally would,” Lubas said. “When you have a traumatic event with as much global impact as COVID, that just makes dealing with a complicated student schedule, juggling family, work, and studies that much harder.”
The content of the events has been developed in cooperation with the community, along with local health care officials and authors, to ensure relevancy for all interested parties.
The first installment will be a community panel discussion titled “Mental Health and Growth Mindset,” held at the Hal Holmes Community Center in the Ellensburg Public Library at 6 p.m., Wednesday. It will feature local practitioners Kimberly Flinger, Jackie Moore, and Auren O’Connell, with CWU School Psychology graduate student Juan Serrano moderating.
The second event will be a book discussion about “The Body Keeps the Score” by Dr. Bessel van Der Kolk, one of the world’s leading experts on trauma. The book focuses on the physical ramifications of trauma in the brain as well as the body, and the myriad ways in which one can work toward healing these invisible wounds. The discussion will be held 4 p.m., Feb. 23 in Brooks Library room 211.
The final winter quarter event will center more directly around the processing of traumatic events, and will feature members of the Active Minds student club, plus CWU staff from the Mental Health Counseling Program and Wellness Center. It will be held at noon, March 2 in the Brooks Library Student Commons.
These events are made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. More information about the series can be found on the CWU Libraries event calendar.