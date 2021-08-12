The Ellensburg School Board was urged to refuse to comply with the state mandate requiring students and staff to wear masks at the start of the coming school year by people testifying at Wednesday’s Ellensburg School Board meeting.
School board president Jason White led into the public comment portion by explaining to people participating in the meeting through Zoom, that the decision to mandate masks was made at the state level, not by the school board.
White said noncompliance could potentially lead to the district losing state and federal funding, but even in the face of those penalties, the board was asked to take a stand. Prior to the comments, White said the board does not respond and answer questions during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“At what point did we, as a district, decide we were not going to make decisions for our kids?” Jamie Youngquist said. “I am my children’s mother. I have always been able to make decisions for my kids based on what is best for them. And, since birth, no one has questioned me. My son is on the autism spectrum and I’ve had the right and made the decision to exempt him from vaccinations and no one has ever questioned me on that.”
Nicole Casaday acknowledged that the masking decision was not made by the local school board, but asked for the board’s help and support in reversing the decision at the state level.
“It’s our children, it should be our choice,” she said. “And I don’t think people should be threatening you guys, you’re doing your best, but I also would really appreciate it if we knew your guys were on our side of making this choice. This should be on us as parents, they are our children and it’s our God-given right. I just really hope there is some way for you guys to help us.”
Parents speaking said that they, as well as others, would not be sending their children to school because of the mask mandate.
“My kid, he’s supposed to be starting middle school. You know, that was a big moment in my life, my wife’s life, making that transition from elementary school to middle school and that’s being taken away from him,” said Michael Henry. “We’re not putting him in school to wear a mask.”
Jennifer Lubanski said she knew of about 200 parents who were considering pulling their children from the schools.
“You guys don’t have the right to decide if our kids are going to wear a mask. It’s not your guys’ job. It is 100% ours. … I know that you’ve been threatened with funding, sounds like on both ends, and I am going to agree with previous statements that we need to know that you guys are on our side,” Lubanski said.
Several parents questioned the effectiveness of the masks, as worn by children, and whether the mask itself poses a health risk.
“I have a child that has some learning disabilities and the mask infringes on his learning ability,” Kayla Carlson said. “I have another child who has severe allergies, like I do, and cannot wear a mask. I can’t expect him to go to school and not be able to breathe. Allergies come with snot running down your face, out of your eyes and everything else, and to expect him to sit with that in a mask all day, it’s not healthy.”
While the board did not respond to comments, superintendent Jinger Haberer clarified that parents who obtained a mask exemption for their child last school year, do not need to do so again this school year.
The meeting was held via Zoom, with each person logging in remotely, but there was one moment when cheers could be heard in the background when Alison Redman testified.
Redman said most children do not wear their masks in a manner that complies with what the CDC recommends, rendering them ineffective.
“You know what, what’s the point, at that point, … you guys know that it’s pointless,” Redman said. “You guys know that it’s not working and I agree with everybody here that says you need to stand with us and make a difference.”