Anyone who has spent time in the Kittitas County Courthouse during the summer knows firsthand the sweltering conditions that can affect different parts of the building, the result of an aging HVAC system.
The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners gave the OK to move ahead with partial replacement of the system at a Tuesday solid waste and maintenance meeting, putting the building on track to be able to regulate temperatures before the heat of next summer hits the county.
The go-ahead involves two of the six units that service the building — the two in most need of repair. During the meeting, Kittitas County Solid Waste Director Patti Stacey pointed out that the project had previously been on hold, and that although all six units are at the end of their lifespans, the two units in question are in the worst shape.
“The two that are held together with baling wire and bubblegum, well not exactly, but it’s close,” she said of the units in question. “Today those units are struggling. When you hit the mid-90s, it struggles.”
Stacey said the cost of replacing the two units in question totals $375,000 while replacing all six would total $1,000,050. She had asked for the $375,000 for the two-unit replacement plan out of the first allocation of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds, which was granted.
Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said he stood behind the board’s decision to fund the replacement out of the allocation.
“I think we said to hold off probably because personally, I don’t want to put any more money into this building if we’re getting serious about moving,” he said. “It kind of seems like one of the things we can’t wait on anymore.”
Stacey said she supported holding off on replacing all six units, but she pointed out that even though the two new units would be replaced on a building that itself is slated to be replaced, the two new units could be moved to the new structure when construction is complete.
“These two though, I really think we do need to replace,” she said of the two units in question. “I don’t know what we’re going to do with this building and how soon we are going to do it, but the units could be resold or reused. Even if we say go tomorrow, we’re five years away easy (on courthouse replacement).”
Despite having the funds in place and the OK from the board, Stacey said the building will not receive respite from this summer’s heat due to logistical issues involving the replacement of the two units.
“(The lead time on replacement) is six months to nine months,” she said of the project. “This is actually a next summer project.”
In all the conversations the board has been having for the remaining allocation of the $9.6 million the county received under the ARP program, Commissioner Wachsmith said the conversation has always included projects such as the partial replacement of the HVAC system.
“We’ve got the ($9.6 million), we’ve encumbered and/or spent the ($2.6 million), so it’s my understanding we’ve talked about having $7 million remaining of what we’re going to work on as far as broadband and some of the other requests that come up,” he said. “I’m fine with moving forward with it then if we’ve already allocated it.”
Stacey said the need is there, noting that the temperature was 74 degrees first thing in the morning inside the courtroom on a day that peaked at 96 degrees.
“I don’t even know what it is in there right now,” Johnson said at 2 p.m. “I know it’s going up.”
Wachsmith pointed out that within the building, there are wild fluctuations in ambient temperature based on what location you are in, a clear sign of some of the units failing faster than others within the six that operate.
“You go into the treasurer’s office, and you sweat just standing there,” he said. “You come into my office here and I have to put my jacket on sometimes.”