The pandemic created rough times for all sectors of society, and local museums were in no way immune to the effects of the last two years. As public health metrics have calmed down, an Upper County institution is ready to get back into the swing of things.
The Carpenter House Museum and Art Gallery officially opened for the season Friday, and the staff is beyond excited to get back to a normal schedule of being open to the masses. During the pandemic, the museum was open for extremely limited hours with public health restrictions in place. Northern Kittitas County Historical Society board member Charlene Kauzlarich said the limited schedule wreaked havoc on the yearly attendance to the museum.
“When we’re open normal times, our attendance is usually around 1,100 people,” she said. “Last year, we had 600 visitors. It was really bad.”
Despite the struggles of the past two years, High Country Artist in-Residence Jim Schleis said it feels great to finally move ahead with a traditional summer full of events at the museum.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” he said. “I’ve been anxious for this. We were only open one day a week during the pandemic. It wasn’t very conducive for the museum.”
A LONG HISTORY IN THE COMMUNITY
Kauzlarich said the roots of the museum go back to the generosity of the Carpenter family, who operated the Cle Elum State Bank in the early 1900s. They built the home in 1914 and it was eventually inherited by daughter Margaret in 1959. The home is quite elaborate in contrast with the traditional worker’s homes in Upper County, boasting a separate servant’s quarters and a third-floor ballroom.
As Margaret took over the family business, Kauzlarich said she began to channel her passion for local history, creating the historical society in 1965. The next year, she was successful in convincing the local telephone company to create a museum in their former headquarters once they left town. That building now houses the Cle Elum Telephone Museum, also run by the historical society. When Margaret passed away, she created a provision in her will that called for the Carpenter House to be turned over to the society. The museum became a reality in 1989 and includes original period furnishings and possessions of the Carpenter family.
A FUN SEASON AHEAD
For those who haven’t visited the museum before, the Carpenter House is split between a historical museum highlighting the Upper County’s past and an art gallery run by the High Country Artists. The artists group help maintain the museum in exchange for having the opportunity to display their art within the home’s walls. The artists host workshops and classes periodically during the museum’s season.
Admission to the museum is free, with donations happily accepted. The museum’s major fundraiser is an August yard sale, which Schleis said was crucial in keeping the museum operational through the pandemic. Kauzlarich has also been successful in attaining multiple grants to help keep the building standing.
“We have gotten so many different grants over the years,” she said. “The roof fell apart, so we put on a new roof. The front porch fell apart, so we put on a front porch. Suncadia helped us remodel the basement into a really nice meeting room through their foundation.”
As the museum gets back on its feet, Schleis and Kauzlarich said community members who want to help the museum in a volunteer capacity are welcome to contact the historical society. The museum could especially use docents to help staff the museum on opening days.
Although the Telephone Museum sees many more visitors due to its location on Main Street, Kauzlarich said docents at that museum always work to educate visitors that the Carpenter House is only a short stroll away, even if it is slightly more off the beaten path.
“They’re always encouraging visitors to make a stop here,” she said.
Kauzlarich said the season’s events kick off this weekend, with artists including Schleis and woodworker Mary Rickard working on their pieces for visitors to see. All the artists in the collective will be displaying their art in the museum through May. Later in the summer, local quilters will have their craft highlighted, as well as other artist exhibitions as fall approaches.
Looking toward the summer season, Kauzlarich said she looks forward to the museum’s A Night at the Museum event which brings in speakers to talk about various local history topics on Thursday nights.
“We get good attendance at those,” she said. “We can seat around 45 people in the basement, and it’s often full for those events.”
Kaularich said the museum is also working with other community stakeholders in planning a summer art festival they hope will be an annual event in Upper County. The event, spearheaded by Suncadia, will be named the Wandering Art Festival and is tentatively slated for the weekend of August 19-21.
“That Friday afternoon, we’ll have one of our artists doing a watercolor demonstration,” she said. “We’ll be doing a painting demonstration on the lawn here Saturday morning.”
Kauzlarich, who has been on the NKCHS board since 2009 and does bookkeeping for the museum said the thing that keeps her coming back to the museum is seeing the collective efforts of the volunteers pay off when it comes to sharing their passions with both community members and visitors to the region.
“We just want to preserve this for future generations to enjoy,” she said.