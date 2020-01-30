A Central Washington University student is being tested for novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department will send a test for Novel Corona Virus to the Washington State Department of Health Laboratory.
The student became ill and was seen locally at the CWU Student Medical & Counseling Clinic. The student recently traveled internationally to attend an event, which may have exposed the student to novel coronavirus.
KCPHD is working closely with CWU to ensure the student is being cared for and that the campus remains safe. KCPHD has interviewed the student and will work with any close contacts to mitigate any exposures.
Test results are expected to be available within 48-72 hours. The student will remain in isolation until testing results are confirmed.
For more information about novel coronavirus visit DOH at www.doh.wa.gov. For updated local information call the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.