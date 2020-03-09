A 67-year old Kittitas County woman who underwent testing for COVID-19 received a presumptive positive result from the University of Washington laboratory, the Kittitas County Public Health Department reported Saturday.
The patient is reported to be in stable condition and is in self-isolation at home with their spouse, according to a press release. Health care workers and other individuals who had contact with the patient are being asked to self-quarantine at this time, and the county has been in contact with businesses and agencies within the county where the patient visited while infectious. The county declared a state of emergency Friday due to increased testing and contact investigations related to the virus.
The Ellensburg City Council called a special meeting Monday morning for the purpose of declaring an emergency.
“Our intention is to provide as much information as we can as our investigation moves forward, and at the same time, make personal contact with impacted locations and individuals prior to notifying the general public,” KCPHD Director Tristen Lamb said in the release. “We want to reassure our residents that we take this very seriously and, as we learn of close contacts, we will notify those individuals immediately.”
KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson explained that a presumptive positive is considered to be an extremely accurate screening tool, but the department still sends out the results for confirmation.
“Being able to use that screening tool increases our testing capacity,” she said.
Knutson said the state lab is only one of many within the state that are performing testing at this point, others including the lab at the University of Washington and private labs as well. She said testing results can vary in their timeframes depending on the lab they are sent to.
Although the county is still waiting on a confirmatory result and is not setting a timeline for when they expect to receive that result, Knutson said the county will proceed with the case as a positive, due to the accuracy of presumptive positive results from the initial testing.
“We proceed as though they are already positive,” she said. “It’s not as though we wait for the confirmatory test before we take action as though that person has COVID-19.”
PRIVACY ISSUES
Due to the intensive nature of the investigation into the patient’s contacts and exposure to the community, Knutson said keeping the identity of patients protected is important for multiple reasons, including legal protections under HIPAA privacy laws.
“They’re being interviewed by our staff and having to give extensive information into all of their movements, all of their histories, all of their contacts,” she said. “That can be incredibly invasive, so the last thing we want to do is add to that with community inquiries. We just want to be really mindful of people’s confidentiality.”
Knutson added that with multiple results coming back negative as people get tested in the community, confidentiality factors in again due to the unnecessary stigma that can be attached to those individuals. She added that the county will most likely not release the locations the patient who tested positive has visited, due to the lack of risk to those who weren’t in direct contact with the individual.
“I think if we start listing off certain locations, then people who most likely didn’t have an exposure will maybe react in a way that isn’t accurate,” she said.
Knutson said the county is in direct contact with the locations the patient visited, and that those who have been in direct contact will be tested for the virus. Those locations include the Yakima Square and Dance Center in Moxee between Feb. 22 and Saturday.
“This is not like measles,” she said. “People in our community might be used to notifications along those lines because that’s been what’s common most recently in neighboring counties or in the media. This is not like measles where if you’re in the same room the transmission is such where most likely you’ll have that unless you have a vaccine. This is a different scenario.”
Knutson said the testing capacity has grown to the scope where the county is not being notified of every individual being tested at this point, and that the focus has shifted to testing that results in a presumptive positive.
“It’s also part of how this outbreak is changing,” she said. “Initially we had one person under investigation, and then we had multiple people under investigation. Now we have more testing capacity, so more people are being tested. There are more labs that are going to be testing. We’re going to find more disease in our community as a result of all of this, so we’re going to get to a point where we’re no longer reporting people under investigation. Now we’re at a point where we’re reporting positive COVID-19 tests. Its’ just the evolution of how an outbreak occurs.”
Knutson said Friday’s emergency declaration was timely, in that it gives the county more means to fight the outbreak and helped in Saturday’s response to the presumptive positive result.
“It made that response so much more efficient, because we didn’t have to go through that process as we’re investigating the test that we were notified for a presumptive positive,” she said. “Essentially what that does is it just opens up resources, whether that be people, personnel or other resources that we might need. It’s just a way to get anything that we need to respond to COVID-19 in Kittitas County.”
As of press time Monday, Knutson said there are no new recommendations in place for intervention, but that status can change at any time. She again implored residents to rely on vetted information released directly from the CDC, Washington Department of Health and the KCPHD.
“We just want to make sure people are getting the correct information,” she said. “There’s so much information out there and people are being inundated, so I think that’s our main goal is to make sure the public knows we’re getting out as much information as immediate as we can so that they can basically have some peace of mind that we want to stay in connection with our public and let them know what we’re doing and what’s happening.”