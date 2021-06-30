The fireworks show for “Patriot Night Under the Lights” has been canceled as a result of the high fire risk. This decision was made by Kittitas Valley Event Center Director Kady Porterfield after a recommendation to cancel the show was made by Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott, Chief John Sinclair and fire code official for the city of Ellensburg, KVFR Captain Joe Delvo.
“The fireworks show is discretionary and normally we are huge fans of the event because it keeps others from lighting off fireworks,” Sinclair told Porterfield in an email. “This year because of the conditions, I think it would irresponsible to do the fireworks.”
Porterfield told the Daily Record she respects the recommendation, and believes KVFR would have allowed the fireworks if they were at all possible. She said when a recommendation like that comes through, there isn’t much of a choice.
“I’m really confident in our ability to hold these safety, even during normal drought conditions, but I do feel confident that this is the right decision this year,” she said. “Especially with having the fires we have been having in just the last couple days, and those kinds of situations going on. So while it’s really disappointing, sometimes that’s just the way it is.”
Washington state is facing a massive heatwave, with temperatures consistently reaching triple digits throughout the region. In three days, KVFR has responded to four multiple alarm fires, with two injuries sustained to firefighters. Weather predictions for the Fourth of July, the date of Patriot Night Under the Lights, show temperatures in the high 90s with strong winds.
The rest of the annual country music festival will continue as scheduled, starting at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July. With the cancellation of the fireworks show, the afterparty has been moved up on the schedule.
The fireworks will hopefully not be wasted. Porterfield said the event center is working with the professional fireworks company, Wolverine West, to save the fireworks for another event, either later in the year or for next year’s show.