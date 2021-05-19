Kittitas County is going to get back to the county in style this summer with the Patriot Night Under the Lights Fourth 4th of July concert featuring multi-platinum recording artist Joe Nichols.
The show was scrubbed along with everything else in 2020. But this year is a go and Nichols has agreed to return to the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena to light up the night with music and fireworks.
“I’m very excited because Joe is a great artist and a great show,” Kittitas Event Center director Kady Porterfield said. “I’ve been listening to his music growing up in the ‘90s when he first started. He’s a classic country performer and very talented. I think the people from the community and around the state that come to town will really enjoy him.”
Nichols is a multi-platinum recording artist and one of Country music’s most decorated traditional musicians with six No. 1 hits and eight Top 10 singles to his credit. He’s hit the top of the charts with “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Gimmie That Girl,” and Top 10 hits like “The Impossible,” “If Nobody Believed In You,” “What’s A Guy Gotta Do,” “Size Matters,” and “I’ll Wait For You.”
He’s also a four-time Grammy nominee and the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award and the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association.
“When Thursday rolled around and we got the news of the governor’s announcement and the mask requirement being lifted by June 30, we knew it would give us increased capacity,” Porterfield said. “We still have to keep some of the protocols in place, but we’re excited to try something new this year, then get back to our regular format next year.”
The layout and seating options are designed to maximize on social distancing and safety among event restrictions for COVID-19, Porterfield said. While they will be able to increase the capacity and ticket availability with the anticipation of the state opening on June 30, they still have to move forward with the current event design.
Some of that design includes a brand-new concept of “Party Pods”. Much like reserving a table at a large event, you can reserve your own Party Pod on the arena floor for up to eight people. The Party Pods are exclusive to 21-and-over this year and will have access to the beer gardens.
Tickets for box seating and reserved seats will also be available in the South Grandstands and Section 9. Food vendors will be available before and during the concert.
The opening act Huckleberry Road starts it all off at 6 p.m. Nichols is expected to go on at 8 p.m. and, of course, the fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:45 p.m.
If you are 21 and over, stick around after the concert for the Patriot After Party in Behind the Chutes to hear an extra performance by country/rock band Huckleberry Road. Patriot After Party admission is included in the concert ticket purchase.