A little country music, a family afternoon, capped with fireworks — sounds like a Fourth of July celebration in a rodeo town.
Kittitas Valley Event Center and the city of Ellensburg have it all dialed in, capping the Fourth of July celebration with Patriot Night Under the Lights, featuring multi-platinum recording artist Joe Nichols at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.
“The big difference this year is the city of Ellensburg has come on as a partner in the event and will host some family activities so people will want to come down a little earlier in the day,” Kittitas Valley Event Center director Kady Porterfield said. “Last year was my first year of doing this and things had to come together quickly.
“This year we have a little bit more time to put some thought in on how to market and advertise the event. We’re going to have a brand new website in another month and people will receive a $5 discount for ordering tickets online. We’re really excited to have that online connection, especially with this concert.”
Four-time Grammy nominee Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most praised traditional artists. His new release, “Cricketts,” debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and produced multi-week No. 1 gold-certified hits “Yeah” and “Sunny and 75.”
Nichols is the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award, along with the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association.
“Joe Nichols is a great act and we’re super excited we were able to catch them coming through this area,” Porterfield said. “Timing is everything and we were able to get everything in place. It’s going to be a really good show.”
Nichols has six No.1 hits and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Gimmie That Girl,” and Top 10 hits like “The Impossible,” “If Nobody Believed In You,” “What’s A Guy Gotta Do,” “Size Matters,” and “I’ll Wait For You.”
FAMILY FUN
The day starts at the Memorial Park and Pool for family entertainment to get things started.
“This city is going to host family-friendly activities to go along with the concert and fireworks,” Ellensburg director of parks and recreation Brad Case said. “We’re still working through the details, but there will be food vendors, some live music.
“We’ll have the cardbox regatta race in the pool. It provides the opportunity for families to come and hang out at the park for a few hours. At 7 o’clock, the activities will end in time for people that what to go to the concert.”
But the night doesn’t end with a night of country music. Organizers have one of the biggest fireworks shows in the valley on tap where they intend to light up the night on Patriot Night.
“We’re bringing back the professional show we had last year and we’re really excited to have all the safety equipment in place and professionals putting it on,” Porterfield said. “The plan is to put on a good show for the community.”
Family, fireworks and country music, sounds like a plan. Tickets go on sale for the Joe Nichols concert on Feb. 10. Any questions can be answered at the KVEC office at 509-962-7639 or email at EventCenter@co.kittitas.wa.us.