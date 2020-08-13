She had the courage to buy a new business in the middle of the of the COVID-19 pandemic and her two Springer Spaniels couldn’t be happier with her decision when she’s cooking up the handmade dog treats.
“They get all the ones that don’t turn out right,” Paws-A-Licious owner Carrie Anderson said with a laugh. “They sure know when I start cooking the bacon and cheddar treats”
Anderson has been making people food for the Ellensburg School District for the past 20 years. She worked her way up to the kitchen manager at the high school and as it turned out, she needed a little something to do during the summer.
“I knew it was a challenging time during the pandemic,” said Anderson, who purchased the business in March. “If I make money, I make money. If not, it’s an interesting hobby, but so far I’m making money selling at the (Ellensburg) Farmers Market and the 509 Bake House in Cle Elum and other places.”
Paws-A-Licious has an interesting list of handmade items available, including dog treats, pet collars, pet leashes, pet seat belts, key fobs, antler dog chews and pet clothing. In fact, one of the Springer Spaniels is wearing a Seahawks jersey on her business cards.
“I made a 49ers leash, but no one wants it,” she said, despite knowing that the 12s want nothing to do with San Francisco décor. “I’ll probably have to give it away. But I do take requests. I mostly sell Seattle stuff.
“But I enjoy it. I’ve been making a lot of collars and specialty orders. I have someone that wants six seat belts that keep their pet in one area of the vehicle. I had another order yesterday for four leashes and they also wanted an antler chew for the dogs. Dogs just love the antler chews, so I’ve been busy.”
She puts her cooking skills to work, baking peanut butter and honey and bacon and cheddar handmade dog treats. Judging by the wagging tails hanging around her stove, they go over well with the four-leggeds. She has been doing business with the Best Western Plus hotel in town, which bags them and provides them to travelers with pets who stop in.
“I use all-natural ingredients. I get my flower from the Daily Bread. They sell it to me in bulk,” she said. “My recipe is a state-certified pet food, so I have paper work from the USDA in Olympia on the pet treats.
“The peanut butter and honey treats are about the size of between a quarter and a 50-cent piece. The bacon and cheddar raise up a little bit like a cookie.”