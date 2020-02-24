“Showtime at Central” is a talent showcase where the audience lets the performers know what they truly think if them — whether cheers or jeers.
If the audience likes the performance, they will cheer. If they don’t, the performer will be booed offstage. Inspired by “Showtime at Apollo” the show was organized by the Black Student Union as a part of Black History Month and was performed in McIntyre Music Building on Feb 21.
“They (the audience) were harsher this year than they were last year,” said Black Student Union (BSU) President Nathaniel McMillion.
BSU Vice President Tiffani Willoughby said booing is one of the main selling points for the show, as it is an opportunity for the audience to control the show and let the performers know what they really think.
Willoughby said people who got booed off stage were supported by everyone else backstage. Everyone was very supportive and understood this was all in good fun. There was even someone from the Diversity and Equity Center backstage to offer extra comforting and support to anyone who needed it, before and after they performed.
Willoughby said she was not expecting so many of the acts to be booed. She agreed that a little under half the performers were unable to finish their performance. Although she did say they had one act who said it was their goal to be booed.
“I was assuming a lot of them were going to stay on the entire time, that’s not what ended up happening,” she said.
For luck, performers were required to “rub the stump,” a single log of wood set upright on a stool on the side of the stage. If a performer forgets to rub the log, they risk being booed offstage before they can start their performance.
“The purpose of ‘Showtime at Central’ is to take bits and pieces from ‘Showtime at Apollo.’ The stump is probably the biggest thing that we took from the Apollo,” Willoughby said. “It’s supposed to help you stay on the stage, that was not the case for a lot of people last night.”
The winner of the show was decided by audience applause. In first place, collecting the $250 grand prize was Zhanea June (singer), Jasmine Washington and Jeremiah Williams (dance performers). Second place, Klass ‘N’ Sass, Kearia, Chyna and Miyana collected the $150 prize. Trevon Covington was awarded the $50 prize for third place.
McMillion and Willoughby agreed the show was a success, due to the hard work that everyone put in backstage. Willoughby was the “captain” of the show, who was making sure that everything went off without a hitch. She said this was the first time the show was held in the music building, and it was a much larger venue than what they were used to which was good because the show had filled out the SURC Ballroom last year.
“We just assumed that this year would be bigger and better, and it was,” Willoughby said. “We had about 410 people in the music building. Hopefully next year we will be at capacity and will fill out all 600 (seats).”
Hosting “Showtime at Central” was comedian Mr. Bankshot, who was hosting for his second year.
The show was free for everyone to attend and to audition. Showtime is willing to accept anyone who auditions, if they have enough room. They try to keep the show limited to about 20 acts, and around three hours, which is right where they ended up.
“We had the music building until 10 o’clock last night, and the show literately went until about 9:30,” McMillion said. “If we had more acts who knows what would have happened.”