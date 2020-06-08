Support Local Journalism


A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended marches for justice and equality in Ellensburg on June 1 and 2, according to a news release from the Kittitas Count Incident Management Team.

The IMT is in contact with the individual. The individual was wearing a mask while in attendance at the protests.

If you were at the protests and you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, you can contact the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. It is essential to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By wearing a face covering, the individual who tested positive who attended the protests mitigated potential exposure to anyone who was around them. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 wear a cloth face covering, maintain physical distance, stay home when you are sick, wash your hands frequently and cover your cough.

Kittitas County currently has 90 cases of COVID-19.  Seventy-six of the 90 are recovered, which means that the county currently has 14 active cases of COVID-19.

If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850.  If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.

