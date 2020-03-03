It’s not often you get to hear first-hand the stories and descriptions of history that happened 100 years ago. But the Upper County Heritage Club is offering the next best thing on March 14 at the Cle Elum Eagles.
Peter Horish Sr. was 16 in 1928 when bootlegger Bertholomes “Bert” Pellegrini accidentally touched off a 250-gallon batch of “White Mule” whiskey in a hidden room underneath the Falcon Pool and Dance Hall. The Ronald Fire that followed destroyed 32 houses, including the Horish home, several businesses, and left 136 persons homeless.
Peter Horish Jr. wasn’t around of course, but the 76-year-old from Poulsbo will share the stories his father told him as a boy growing up at a special presentation at the Cle Elum Elks at 11 a.m. on March 14.
“Dad saw it all,” Horish Jr. said. “Mom was living in Cle Elum. They weren’t married at the time, but she was around. I have some old photos I think people will be interested in seeing.”
A 100-yard tunnel was later discovered by Kittitas County Sheriff George “Scotty” Gray, running from Falcon Pool Hall to a storage chamber the Donadio Garage that Pellegrini owned, the report said. A shaft, equipped with a block and tackle opened into the now defunct building where bootleggers would load trucks with barrels of moonshine for transport to Seattle and Tacoma.