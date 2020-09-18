Wildfire smoke has covered most of the West Coast, the toxic smoke can be harmful not just to humans, but to their pets as well. Dr. Thomas Kuhn with the Tieton Drive Animal Clinic said all animals are affected differently by the smoke, with some getting very little symptoms will others can have a very severe reaction.
Common symptoms include pets having trouble breathing, watering eyes and coughing.
“Restriction of activity is a good idea,” Kuhn said. “Anything you can do to prevent respiratory distress or difficulty breathing is a good thing.”
This means pet owners should keep their animals inside and away from the smoke for most of the day. When people do let their pets outside, the time spent in the smoke should be limited, and heavy exercise should be avoided.
“With hard aggressive play, like throwing a ball, you might notice your own dog will start to slow down just because of the difficulty breathing,” Kuhn said. “It does depend on how bad the air is, but I would keep it to a minimum when it’s at these toxic levels.”
The best solution is to let pets out for brief periods of time. Shorten the length of the walks and bring the pets inside afterwards.
According to Kahn, cats, especially asthmatic cats, see some or the harsher effects of the smoke, to the point where they may need special inhalers in order to breath. If cat owners see their pets coughing or breathing rapidly, it could be a symptom of smoke inhalation. The harshness of the symptoms can relate to harshness of the current air quality. Some animals can cough until they gag or vomit.
Kuhn said other pets like reptiles process inhalants differently, so reducing their exposure is critical to their health.
Pet birds also have an issue managing inhaled smoke, Kahn said, especially captive species.
Smaller “Smoosh face” dogs such as pugs are more likely to have problems with the smoke. Their breathing is already difficult because of their “smooshed” faces, so the smoke can be very dangerous to them.
“It’s too bad there’s not a great respirator mask for dogs,” Kuhn said. “They (dogs) do have air filtration mechanisms through the nose, but the burden of the inhaled particles does add up over time.”
He said people can still let their animals out for exercise and any other needs they may have, but keep them inside when possible.