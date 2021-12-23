music.jpg

Sascha Burkhardt and Parker Twelve play Christmas carols on trombones at Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Ellensburg last Wednesday. Burkhardt recently graduated from CWU and Twelve is a current student at CWU. Both are music majors.

 Georgia Mallett/ Daily Record

