PHOTO: Winter wonderland By PHOTO BY KARL HOLAPPA Dec 17, 2019 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A field is shrouded in fog along Manastash Road Sunday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRoslyn native Tanner Swanson making an impact with his catching philosophies at the highest levelGraf excited about contributing to historic downtown Ellensburg historyA bounce in the right direction: Minors win their 5th check of NFRDec. 13 blotter: Officer assists with wiper fixMinors finish fifth in the world; Kimzey wins sixth straight buckleDec. 16 blotter: Report of decorations dumped in ditchEllensburg School District bus involved in collisionDec. 12 blotter: Report of mannequin’s head, hitting woman in headMinor brothers win the round on TuesdayLetter: The city of Ellesburg Animal Shelter can use your support Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter