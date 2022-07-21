As he stood in the center of the McGiffen Room Thursday morning, local photographer Verne Rainey smiled at his work professionally displayed in the historic John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery.
“I know all these people, except a couple of the professional rodeo guys,” he said, nodding to the west wall.
His work depicts the hard-working ranchers and cowboys in the natural setting, while branding or riding, working hard as part of the Western lifestyle he’s come to love and visualize through the lens over the past several years.
The exhibit Verne Rainey: Generation to Generation opens on Saturday and runs through the First Friday Art Walk and the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Several of the men in the photographs were once the young cowboys he captured as boys. Now, it’s their kids on display, thus Generation to Generation.
Some of the smiling faces are reminiscent of the 1978 multi-copy selling poster of two 1 1/2 year-olds standing on a dirt road, “Been Farming Long?”
His innate ability is to grab that slice of life in its natural setting, bringing a smile to that moment, a day in the life.
“This is really important to me, to be able to document people that live here, that work here,” he said. “I don’t do much with photoshop. I let the picture speak for itself.
“I like black and white. I might add a bit of color, maybe a red bandanna or spot color. This exhibit has more kids than adults. Every picture is local. I know almost everybody in ‘em.”
Rainey’s work was first displayed on the New Artist’s Wall in the entrance way to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2020. Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon invited him to exhibit his collection in the McGiffen Room in March of 2021, during the midst of the health restrictions.
Now, his 45-piece exhibit is back in a special setting where art fans and rodeo fans can come and see a hard-working photographer’s work.
“Verne Rainey has been documenting the cowboys of Kittitas County for years. Like historian Michael Allen in his eloquent book on the ‘Rodeo Cowboys in the North American Imagination,’ Verne’s photos go beyond our Hollywood notions of the cowboy,” Lennon said.
“Rainey gives us an important glimpse into the work and the pleasure. The sharing of knowledge and the celebrating of the work is an important part of the process. His photos reveal the elements that keep the Kittitas County ranching life alive.”
The exhibit portrays the rigors and joy of mutton busting and a young cowboy’s first taste of glory in the arena. Several of his pictures follow the trail during branding season, powerful enough that you can almost smell the singed hair. On several occasions, the same cowboys appear in different settings, depicting neighbors helping neighbors.
“His photos an intimate, expansive story emerges,” Lennon said. “Rainey, through his documentation of the spring roundup, reveals a world about work, skill and family.
“Rainey’s people, men and women, young and old, participate in the hard riding, skillful roping of the roundup. He shows us their kids watching, learning to throw a rope at an early age and preparing for the life ahead.”
It all started working at Mike Alberg’s ranch when he started photographing his friend’s sons as they grew in the responsibility of a working ranch. His eye for detail is focused on the western lifestyle and documenting what happens daily in ranch life.
“These people I photograph are salt of the earth,” Rainey said. “The emphasis has always been the families and next generation to follow.”