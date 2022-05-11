Support Local Journalism


Bibliophiles turned out in force Saturday to pick up additions to their collections at the annual Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library and Hal Holmes Community Center book sale. The sale is held twice a year in spring and fall and raises funds for educational programs and supplies for both the library and community center. Two days before the event, members of the Central Washington University women’s rugby team pitched in to help move boxes of books up from the library’s basement in order to prepare for the sale.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!