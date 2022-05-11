ABOVE: Members of the Central Washington University women’s rugby team help move boxes of books for the annual Friends of the Library book sale. LEFT: Members of the CWU women’s rugby team at the annual Friends of the Library book sale.
The annual Friends of the Library book sale saw a robust turnout of bibliophiles at their event at Hal Holmes Community Center in Ellensburg Saturday.
Karl Holappa/ Daily Record
ABOVE: Members of the Central Washington University women’s rugby team help move boxes of books for the annual Friends of the Library book sale. LEFT: Members of the CWU women’s rugby team at the annual Friends of the Library book sale.
Karl Holappa/ Daily Record
ABOVE: A member of the CWU women’s rugby team helps move boxes of books. RIGHT: Books of all genres were on sale Saturday.
Karl Holappa/ Daily Record
Members of the Central Washington University women's rugby team pitched in to help move boxes of books for the annual Friends of the Library book sale.
Karl Holappa/ Daily Record
A member of the Central Washington University women’s rugby team helps move boxes of books in preparation for the annual Friends of the Library book sale.
Bibliophiles turned out in force Saturday to pick up additions to their collections at the annual Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library and Hal Holmes Community Center book sale. The sale is held twice a year in spring and fall and raises funds for educational programs and supplies for both the library and community center. Two days before the event, members of the Central Washington University women’s rugby team pitched in to help move boxes of books up from the library’s basement in order to prepare for the sale.