The annual High Country Log Show kicked off Saturday afternoon at Runje Park in Roslyn. The event began in 2011 as part of Roslyn's 125th anniversary celebration to highlight the history of forestry in Upper County. Events at the show include competitions for both kids and adults, including chainsaw competitions in multiple classes, axe throwing, chokeman's racing, and wrapper tossing. 

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

