It may not have been a traditional Veterans Day celebration in Kittitas County, but a group of dedicated individuals wanted to do what they could to help honor those who served our nation.
A group of military vehicles drove down Main Street in Ellensburg Wednesday on their way to the flag dedication ceremony in Thorp. Jim Hanson of the Kittitas County Military Vehicle Group said although there was no organized event in Ellensburg, it was still important for them to have a presence.
“The honoring of veterans on Veterans Day is a pretty important piece our group’s reason of being,” he said. “We decided we would just drive through town as individuals like we would for a normal parade.”
After attending the flag dedication ceremony in Thorp, the group made their way through Upper County, eventually stopping for lunch in at the Last Resort.
“It was an unusual Veterans Day for us, because normally the routine is to go through the parade and barbecue and then everything’s done,” he said. “This year, we wanted to still honor our veterans, but we had to do it within our own individual way. It worked out pretty good.”