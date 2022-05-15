Barrel racing showcased the horsewomen's skills.
The Daily Record has been a sponsor of Bares and Broncs for 14 years.
Brody Cress won the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs saddle bronc competition with an 87-point ride on Crash Gate.
Miss Washington brings in Old Glory.
The preparation in the chutes was critical to every ride.
Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs organizer and Summit Pro Rodeo partner Daniel Beard, left, talks with a competitor Friday night.
2022 Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court Queen Sydnie Price makes her entry on Friday night at the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
