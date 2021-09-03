Support Local Journalism


An enthusiastic crowd was on hand Thursday night to kick off rodeo weekend at the annual Rockin’ the Arena event at the fairgrounds.

Nashville-based Love and Theft took the place of original headliner David Lee Murphy after Murphy had to cancel after contracting COVID-19. The band didn’t disappoint, playing their hits, as well as covers from both Murphy and legends like Johnny Cash.

Rodeo legend Hollywood Yates MC’d the event, and said he has a special place in his heart for the Ellensburg Rodeo.

“I’ve worked this rodeo for about 10 years, and I won the Wrangler Bullfights three times,” he said. “It’s awesome to be back. This is always one of my favorite rodeos, and this one has a lot of special meaning to me.”

In his rookie year in the Wrangler Bullfights, Yates said the Ellensburg Rodeo was the one that put him over the top and sent him to the national finals.

“The committee here has always treated me like family,” he said. “To finally get to come back and entertain and be here, it’s just awesome.”

Having seen rodeos of all sizes, Yates said Ellensburg is special because of the support the town puts behind the event.

“It’s also the history behind it and this iconic arena,” he said. “When you see it in a picture, you know exactly what rodeo it is. The people here and the town are always amazing, and these fans put their whole heart and soul into it. I think the town is so lucky to have this rodeo, but I don’t think the rodeo would happen if the town wasn’t behind it.”

