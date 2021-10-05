PHOTOS: Windfall Ciderfest PHOTOS BY KARL HOLAPPA Daily Record KarlHolappa Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 People enjoy the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. The event saw a robust turnout this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Karl Holappa Daily Record Cider lovers enjoy themselves at the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. Karl Holappa Daily Record A robust lineup of musical acts appeared at the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. Karl Holappa Daily Record Festival attendees enjoy an outdoor firepit at the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. Karl Holappa Daily Record A glass of cider is poured at the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. The event saw a robust turnout this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Karl Holappa / Daily Record Axe throwing was featured at the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. The event saw a robust turnout this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Karl Holappa Daily Record Samples of cider being poured at the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at the fairgrounds. The event saw a robust turnout this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Karl Holappa Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hundreds of revelers attended the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at Western Village to enjoy a selection of regional ciders, watch nationally-touring bands, and participate in activities like axe throwing. The event, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, was back in full force this year, selling out their online ticket allocation weeks before the event. The event is organized by and raises funds for the Kittitas Environmental Education Network. 