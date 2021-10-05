Support Local Journalism


Hundreds of revelers attended the third-annual Windfall Ciderfest Saturday at Western Village to enjoy a selection of regional ciders, watch nationally-touring bands, and participate in activities like axe throwing. The event, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, was back in full force this year, selling out their online ticket allocation weeks before the event. The event is organized by and raises funds for the Kittitas Environmental Education Network.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

