PHOTOS Yakama Nation dancers Sep 5, 2021

Fancy shawl dancing is part of the Native American dance tradition. These young girls display the steps and the attire. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

This young girl demonstrates her jingle dress steps during the program at the Ellensburg Rodeo. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Men's traditional includes a variety of dance steps among the different nations represented in the Yakama Village. These men provided a number of different dance steps. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Native American dancers have been part of the Ellensburg Rodeo tradition for a long time. The dance steps have been part of the Native culture even longer. Here a tiny tot learns his dance steps. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Riders on horseback ride down Craig's Hill into the arena as part of the opening ceremonies at the Ellensburg Rodeo as they have for generations. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Elders in the various First Nations represented in the Yakama Village at the Ellensburg Rodeo grounds display the traditional dance steps. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

The grand entry ceremony at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena displays many different dance styles. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Wanapum elder Rex Buck informs the rodeo audience the history of the culture, the dance steps and talks about the Native American presence in the Pacific Northwest. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record