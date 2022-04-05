...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A jubilant runner starts the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday. The race attracted approximately 400 participants split between the full and half marathons.
Runner Carla Stewart of Monroe tripped and fell when she encountered a spool of wire along the racecourse during Saturday’s Yakima River Canyon Marathon. Instead of bowing out, she committed to finishing the race, running approximately five miles with her injuries. “No bad days,” Stewart said as she crossed the finish line.
Volunteers cheer on runners at the final aid station along the course of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday. The race was back after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.
A runner, who will soon be celebrating his 84th birthday, stops at the final aid station along the route of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday.
Runners cross the starting line during the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday. The race was back after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.
A runner stops for water at the final aid station along the course of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday. Participants were treated to optimal weather conditions on race day.
Runners set off across the starting line during the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday.
Runners cheer after the completion of the national anthem kicking off the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon Saturday.
Approximately 400 racers were treated to optimal weather conditions, albeit slightly windy in stretches for the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon. The race was back after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.