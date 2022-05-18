THORP — Saxophonist Lenny Price stood in the center of the Thorp School District gymnasium as students filed out after he accompanied international fingerstyle guitarist Pierre Bensusan in an hour-long performance.
“I’m from Detroit. I was in a club one night and Stevie Wonder walked in and sat in, talk about humbling when the Motown greats come by to check out the new guys,” said Price, who played with jazz great Earl Klugh for 13 years.
“I would say Pierre is on a very short list of the best guys I’ve ever played with.”
There was no guest appearance by Stevie Wonder Tuesday morning, but the Thorp students were treated to an hour of music by two internationally acclaimed musicians, Bensusan with his legendary fingerstyle guitar and Price on the saxophone.
They will play again on Thursday night at Morgan Performing Arts Center, but Tuesday’s performance was the first time Bensusan, and Price had blended talents for a live audience.
“When Lenny and I played today, it said something about the process,” Bensusan said. “I met Lenny for the first time (on Sunday), but I’d heard him play with Earl Klugh. I’m glad I finally got a chance to meet him.
“Playing music for so many years, it was like a toy store, playing music with somebody else. There was a lot of improvisation. I would play, not sure where he would go, then he’d add to what I was doing. Different roads to the same place.”
Learn From the Masters Outreach (LMMO) is presenting a free concert with Pierre Bensusan as a healing gift after COVID-19. The addition of Price to the lineup is a bonus, especially for the longtime music veteran who is just now getting back on the horn since undergoing a kidney transplant.
“I just started practicing six weeks ago, not even every day,” said Price, who’s lived in Ellensburg for the past 18 years. “I played live for the first time in four years last week at the Farmers Market with some Central students.”
Watching two virtuosos from different parts of the world was a learning experience in its own right. Bensusan, who showcases his DADGAD alternative tuning associated with Celtic music, would start and Price would take his time before adding his unique interpretation on the saxophone.
“Playing 13 years with Earl, I understand how guitarists think. But Pierre is a different kind of animal than Earl is,” Price explained. “He’s much more playful and adventurous with different techniques.
“He doesn’t play keys that are easy to play in. But as a musician, I practice all 12 keys for that reason. If you noticed today, I would listen to where he was going and then I would jump in. He’s very generous in sharing the stage.”
Bensusan is one of the greatest acoustic fingerstyle guitarists in the world and is currently on a world tour that includes stops in Ellensburg, Moses Lake and Wenatchee.
The Los Angeles Times describes him as “one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans in the world music scene today.”
Bensusan’s name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius, long before the terms New Age or World Music were invented, the Times reports.
He was born in Oran, French-Algeria, in 1957, when France was decolonizing its empire, and his family later moved to Paris when he was 4.
Influenced in the early days by the folk revival blossoming in Britain, France and America, Bensusan began to explore his diverse musical heritage, expanding his horizons when the time was right.
He signed his first recording contract at 17, and one year later his first album, “Près de Paris,” won the Grand Prix du Disque at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland.
Learn From The Masters Outreach invites audiences to join what is guaranteed to be a beautiful night of amazing music at the Morgan Performing Arts Center, LMMO organizer Dr. Larry Birger said.
“We’re presenting this concert free of charge for the public as a healing gift to our community after a long wait for live music performances during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.