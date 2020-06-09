The COVID-19 pandemic is more than raining on Cle Elum’s parade, it’s canceling it.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the 2020 Annual Pioneer Days Parade, which was scheduled for July 4.
“WSDOT will not be issuing permits for such events until the respective counties are in Phase 4 of the Governor’s ‘phased approach’ to re-opening the state during the evolution of this pandemic,” said WSDOT Special Events and MIS Representative Brad Cuillier.
The parade takes place on a state highway (as it runs through downtown Cle Elum) so state approval is needed.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is developing a virtual parade video to share on Independence Day. If organizations or groups are interested in participating in the virtual parade, email Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford at madison@kittitascountychamber.com for the details.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce said it is still holding the annual Fireworks Show on July 4 at 9 p.m. at Memorial Park in Cle Elum. The traditional event will bring the community together to celebrate independence and the challenges Kittitas County has overcome in 2020. Alpha Pyrotechnics is the fireworks vendor.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is working closely with the Kittitas County Public Health Department and the city of Cle Elum to ensure the safety of attendees and staff. Social distancing will remain the buzzword for quite some time.
Families will still have to stay inside their own vehicles, or in the bed of their pickup trucks. For those who cannot attend, the fireworks show will be broadcasted live on Inland Networks’ local channel and on the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
For more information, email Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford at madison@kittitascountychamber.com.