Plans are to come back bigger, better with the Winterhop Brewfest on Feb. 26 By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 12, 2022 They lined up the best local and regional breweries, set up participating venues, put out a call to local musicians to put in place one more quality event. But what organizers didn’t count on was a winter storm dumping the annual snowfall in a single day.The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce board of directors decided to error on the side of caution, postponing Saturday’s 18th Annual Winterhop Brewfest until Saturday, Feb. 26 because of issues surrounding weather, combined with COVID-19 related health concerns.“We have sold around 1,200 tickets, which are refundable for people who don’t want to hold onto them until Feb. 26,” chamber board president Steve Townsend said. “The postponement was a combination of things. Fifteen of the 30 breweries have withdrawn. They are dealing with the same issues we all are dealing with. They have staffing issues, COVID concerns and of course the snow. “There were also some practical issues that factored into the decision in that there’s no place to park downtown right now because the spaces are blocked by snow. There was also a number of public safety practical issues. But all of that pales to the fact that if you have a Brewfest and you don’t have the breweries, there’s a problem.”The Winterhop Brewfest has been a quality event for decades, bringing business to Ellensburg, as well as putting on a event to remember. Townsend said the decision to postpone was made after a chamber board meeting late Tuesday afternoon.“All of the breweries have said they would be here on the new date (Feb. 26),” Townsend said, “so we’ll be able to do the event the way it’s supposed to be done.” The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce believes moving the event to February will provide a positive guest experience, he said. All current ticket holders will be transferred to the new event date. All purchased tickets will be eligible for a refund if that’s the route ticketholders want to go.“I totally understand, but I was really looking forward to playing. It's a great event," said Roslyn singer/songwriter Micah J (Heflen), who was scheduled to play a five-hour show at the Daily Record office. "They book several bands and acts at businesses all over town. It's a long set, but it's a lot of fun."I'll definitely be playing on the new date because it's such a good time."The new date is Feb. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the historic downtown.For more information regarding Winterhop Brewfest visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/winterhopbrewfest/. 